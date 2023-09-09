3 Bruins to Watch at 2023 Training Camp

With Labor Day behind us, unofficially marking the end of summer, hockey season is coming back in full swing. This week saw the return of many Bruins’ players to the ice in Boston for captain’s practices. In less than a week, rookie camp is set to begin with training camp officially opening the following week on Sept. 20.

At the beginning of last season, there were a few surprises to come out of training camp. Jakub Lauko was not on many people’s radars to make the opening night roster. But after an impressive showing, he earned his spot and made his NHL debut. He went on to appear in 23 games during the 2022-23 season, registering four goals and seven points. AJ Greer also put together a surprisingly good training camp.

Going into this season with a bit more uncertainty to the roster than in previous ones, there are opportunities for guys to step up during training camp and earn themselves a spot on the roster. Training camp will also be a good opportunity for guys to make a positive impression and show that they are ready to take the next step in their career, similar to Pavel Zacha last season.

Whatever the case, there are a number of guys that could really make a lasting impression at this season’s training camp. I’ve narrowed that list down to three guys that I am the most intrigued to see how they do as we gear up for the 2023-24 season to start.

Trent Frederic

Trent Frederic is not a guy that will be fighting for a roster spot out of training camp like Lauko or Greer last season, but with a new contract and openings at the center position, he is a guy to watch this season. Coming off of a breakout season and a new contract, expectations should be higher for him than they have been in the past. There is an opportunity for him to have an expanded role on the team as well as a chance to return to center.

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Prior to starting in the NHL, Frederic played primarily at the center position. He’s had small chances to play center in his young NHL career, but was never really able to impress in the position. But now that he hopefully has some more confidence after a solid 17 goals and 31 points in 79 games in 2022-23, this may be the chance to give him a real shot.

Training camp will be the place to give it a shot. He’ll be competing with Morgan Geekie, who was signed during this past summer’s free agency. Both will be looking to land the center spot on the third line now that Charlie Coyle will be moved up to either the first or second line. Geekie is also coming off of the best season of his career so far after registering nine goals and 28 points in 69 games last season for the Seattle Kraken. It will be an interesting battle to watch play out leading up to the start of the season.

Fabian Lysell

Since the 2021 NHL Entry Level Draft, Fabian Lysell has been one of the biggest names and attention-getters out of the Bruins’ prospect pool. The team has not had a first-round selection in the two drafts since, keeping the microscope on him. Last season, he made his professional hockey debut with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

It was not an auspicious beginning. Injuries limited him to only 54 regular season games and three playoff games. Still, he put up decent numbers with 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 57 games. Was it the complete domination fans were hoping for? No. But also not awful for a 19/20-year-old in his first professional season while dealing with injuries.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lysell is a speedy winger who could provide a nice balance for some of the older wingers who will presumably be on the roster. There are a number of prospects who are going to be looking to make one of the few roster spots that is believed to be available. He will be one to watch and very well could distinguish himself from the crowd if he impresses early. He is certainly someone to keep an eye out for this season.

Kevin Shattenkirk

When Kevin Shattenkirk was signed back on July 1, it didn’t make a ton of waves, particularly in light of the return of Milan Lucic. But I agree with my fellow writer at The Hockey Writers, Justin Caron, who believes he could be a sneaky good signing and play a pivotal role with the team this season.

I think he could really be someone who surprises at this season’s training camp, similar to what Greer did in 2022. It didn’t necessarily translate to the season as much as one would have hoped, but he still took a lot of people by surprise with his performance during camp and the preseason. I think Shattenkirk could have a similar experience this season.

With the departure of Connor Clifton, there is an opening on the blue line. Prospect Mason Lohrei is another name gunning for that open roster spot, which could create another intriguing camp battle. But, don’t be surprised if Shattenkirk gets the edge and has an impressive training camp.

2023-24 Season is Here

It is certainly going to be an interesting start to the Bruins’ season as they begin the post-Patrice Bergeron and post-David Krejci era. More than ever, the team is going to need guys to step up into bigger roles. I believe they will still be a playoff team, but don’t expect the same domination that they had last season.

It is also important to note that this season is the Bruins’ centennial year and there will be a number of celebrations to go along with it. The front office is not going to want to dim the celebrations by missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. If guys don’t impress during training camp, don’t be surprised if general manager Don Sweeney starts making some changes to the roster.