Bruins’ Prospects Will Benefit From Providence Roster Turnover

After the disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, it was no secret that there was going to be change coming for the Boston Bruins. As it turns out, not only were changes in order for Boston but it also appears for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Bruins minor league affiliate has sent some players over the last couple of seasons to Boston that have made an impact in the NHL, however, the pipeline between Boston and Providence is not as deep as the Boston front office would like. That has been evident over the last couple of offseasons that saw them sign veterans to round out the roster in Boston, rather than give a youngster or two a roster spot. Sweeney mentioned at his end-of-the-season media availability that they would like to insert some youth into the 2023-24 roster, but with the off-season signings, it appears that it is unlikely that is going to happen.

If it does not happen, the front office has made a lot of room on the upcoming Providence roster by letting a number of P-Bruins from last season leave in free agency, which is a big benefit for the Black and Gold’s prospects.

Providence Bruins Who Left in Free Agency This Summer

The Bruins saw a number of players leave town in free agency and that was the case in Providence too. Six players who played a big part in last season left to continue their careers with another organization. Some of the players who left were players that have been in Boston and one or two were thought of that could have been fighting for a roster spot in training camp.

The most notable name that left in free agency was Joona Koppanen. The 6-foot-5 center who was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Entry Draft played five games last season in Boston with an assist. His five-game stint was in January when former Bruin Tomas Nosek was out with an injury and a native of Finland was good at the faceoff dot and strong on the penalty kill. He was one of the players that could have had a say in the 2023-24 roster in the bottom six, but he signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Joona Koppanen with the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For the last couple of seasons, defenseman Jack Ahcan was someone who came up to Boston and despite being undersized, he held his own. The 5-foot-8 left-shot, signed as an undrafted free agent out of St. Cloud State University played in nine games with a goal, but he more than held his own in the NHL against bigger and stronger players. He did not make an appearance in Boston last season, he had a breakout season with Providence with five goals and 31 assists. Like Koppanen at center, he is being blocked by a log jam of left-shot defensemen in Boston and he signed as a free agent with the Colorado Avalanche for two years and $1.55 million with a $775,000 AAV.

Boston decided to part ways with two veterans that was not really a surprise when they bought out Mike Reilly and he signed with the Florida Panthers. Chris Wagner spent the last two seasons with the P-Bruins after playing a part on the fourth line for three seasons from 2018-19 through 2020-21. He took the Providence assignment like a pro and was a good mentor to the younger players in the AHL. Like Ahcan, he signed with the Avalanche for one-year and $775,000.

Two other Providence veterans, Vinni Lettieri (Minnesota Wild) and Connor Carrick (Seattle Kraken) also left in free agency. Carrick made one appearance for Boston last season and it will be a memorable one. He picked up an assist in the Bruins’ 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on April 9 that set the record for wins in a regular season. He assisted on Charlie Coyle’s goal just 47 seconds into the game.

Bruins Prospects Will Benefit From Roster Turnover in Providence

Those six subtractions for the upcoming season will be filled with some of the Black and Gold’s top prospects making the jump to professional hockey. Before we get into some of the prospects that will benefit from the opening roster spots, Matthew Poitras is not eligible to play in Providence for the upcoming season.

One of the more interesting prospects who was a third-round pick in the 2021 Draft and has the potential to be a steal is Brett Harrison. His offensive game took off the last two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and he really excelled playing the second half of last season with Kraken top prospect Shane Wright. He had 34 goals and 35 assists combined with the Oshawa Generals and the Windsor Spitfires.

Bruins prospect Brett Harrison with the Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Another prospect that will benefit from the roster spots opening in the AHL is Mason Lohrei. Of course, he could have a very good training camp and earn an NHL spot, but with the number of left shots ahead of him right now without a trade, a full year in the AHL is not the worst thing for the former Ohio State Buckeyes blueliner. He has the makeup as a top-four player down the line with an offensive game that has a promising upside.

John Beecher and Fabian Lysell will benefit from the roster turnover with key top-six minutes and a ton of special team play. Like Lohrei, there is a log jam ahead of them on the depth chart, and beginning the season in the AHL and being one of the first call-ups when needed in Boston is going to benefit them by playing on a nightly basis. If Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula, two players acquired in the Taylor Hall trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in June, don’t get a roster spot in Boston, they will get top-four minutes in Providence.

Overall, it was time that the Bruins moved on from Wagner and Reilly while making it clear that they did not see Koppanen having a future in Boston. Letting them go in free agency was the right move and it gives their next crop of key prospects that don’t make the NHL roster plenty of openings and opportunities this upcoming season in the AHL.