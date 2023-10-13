Bruins Prospects Lysell & Lohrei Headline Providence Roster

One of the hardest parts of training camp and the preseason coming to an end is the tough decisions that have to be made by NHL clubs with young prospects. That is what the Boston Bruins faced recently when it came down to making their final cuts for the 2023-24 season.

Prospects Matthew Poitras and John Beecher made the roster out of camp for the season-opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, but some were sent down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The 2023-24 AHL season for the P-Bruins begins Friday night (Oct. 13) at home against the Hartford Wolf Pack and there is no shortage of talent for coach Ryan Mougenel to work with this season.

Lysell, Merkulov & Harrison Headline Providence Forwards

Two prospects that a lot of people kept an eye on in camp and the preseason were forwards Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov. Lysell battled injuries last season, his first full pro season, and had 14 goals and 23 assists in 54 games, but suffered a concussion in the playoffs that caused him to be late joining fellow prospects on the ice for Development Camp in July. In the preseason, the 21st overall pick of the 2021 Entry Draft showed some flashes but was sent to the AHL. In the bigger picture, this is not a surprising move as he could use another season in Providence and the Bruins have an abundance of wings in Boston.

Georgii Merkulov was someone who was thought could get a bottom-six spot and why not? He had a strong first full pro season last season in Providence after a dominant freshman year at Ohio State. With the P-Bruins, he had 24 goals and 32 assists in 67 games after scoring 20 goals and adding 14 assists in his one year of college with the Buckeyes in 2021-22 before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Bruins. There is doubt that he has NHL skill and playing in Providence will give him top-six minutes, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in the NHL at some point this season.

Brett Harrison is someone worth keeping an eye on in his first full pro season. Last season for the Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he had 34 goals and 39 assists combined between both teams. A third-round selection in 2021, Harrison’s skill set transition to the pro game is going to be big for him and the organization this season.

Trevor Kuntar played well in the preseason for Boston but was an early cut from camp. The former Boston College forward could use a full season in the AHL and most likely get top-six minutes on a nightly basis. Marc McLaughlin, Jesper Boqvist, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, and John Farinacci, who scored the game-winning goal on Oct. 7’s, 3-2, preseason overtime win over the Springfield Thunderbirds will be key forwards this season for the P-Bruins.

Mason Lohrei Headlines a Strong Defense Group With Providence

Providence will have an abundance of young defensemen, headlined by Mason Lohrei, for now. The case could be made that he should be in Boston to begin the season, but he’ll get top-pairing minutes in the AHL and an excellent opportunity to strengthen his all-around game.

Other blueliners include Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Dan Renouf, Alec Regula, Parker Whotherspoon, Ryan Mast, and Reilly Walsh. Jakub Zboril will begin the season with the P-Bruins after the 13th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft clearned waivers last week, which was a little bit surprising (from ‘Bruins waive Jakub Zboril, Jesper Boqvist, Oskar Steen: What’s next?,’ The Athletic, Oct. 7, 2023).

Bussi, DiPietro & Kyle Keyser to Split Action in Providence

Brandon Bussi should get a majority of games in goal for the P-Bruins and would get the call to Boston should an injury occur to either Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark. He performed well in the preseason and was the last goalie sent to Providence.

He is coming off an impressive first season in 2022-23 in the AHL where he was the Atlantic Division All-Star netminder and posted a 22-5-4 record with a 2.40 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage. Kyle Keyser and Michael DiPietro are more depth, however, the one to watch is Bussi, who, down the line, is expected to be Swayman’s backup in Boston once Ullmark’s contract is up or he is traded.

This has the potential to be one of the more talented teams that Providence has had with some promising prospects for Moungenel. It would not be surprising to see some of them in Boston at some point this season.