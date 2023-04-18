5 Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-1 Game 1 Win Over Panthers

After a historic 2022-23 regular season, the Boston Bruins began their Stanley Cup run against a tough Florida Panthers team. To compound matters in Game 1, the Bruins played the game without captain Patrice Bergeron who missed the game with an illness and a nagging injury. As in the previous four games this season without their veteran leader, the Black and Gold found a way to grind out a win.

Boston Bruins Florida Panthers (The Hockey Writers)

It was not the prettiest of performances from the Bruins, but it was a performance that got the job done with a 3-1 victory over the Panthers at the TD Garden. Here are five takeaways from a game that gives Boston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Linus Ullmark Shows No Effect From Illness or Injury

Six days before Game 1, Linus Ullmark left his final regular season game against the Washington Capitals midway through the third period with some muscle tightness. Jeremy Swayman finished out the 5-2 win and Ullmark didn’t travel to Montreal for the regular season final. Like Bergeron, he also was suffering from an illness. His availability for the game was in doubt until warmups and there was no telling how he would play. Everyone got their answer.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The favorite to win the Vezina Trophy this season played and showed no effects from an illness or injury to make 31 saves. It was a tough performance from the Bruins in their defensive zone in front of Ullmark with several turnovers, failure to clear the pucks, and their top goalie made up for it with 24 saves through the first period. The only goal that got by him was a bad turnover from Dmitry Orlov in the second period that gifted Matthew Tkachuk a goal. Early in the third period, Ullmark made a key save on Carter Verhaeghe in close off a break out from Florida’s defensive zone.

Tyler Bertuzzi Makes Impressive Playoff Debut

Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings right before the trade deadline in March after Nick Foligno was injured on Feb. 28 against the Calgary Flames, Tyler Bertuzzi played in his first career playoff game and he made an impact in the offensive zone.

He set up David Pastrnak with the game’s first goal on the power play when he was in front of Florida goalie Alex Lyon and after David Krejci’s shot was stopped, Bertuzzi made a nice pass on the rebound behind him to Pastrnak who scored into the open net. In the second period and with the Bruins clinging to a 2-1 lead, he got to the front of the net with Pavel Zacha to cause traffic and Jake DeBrusk was able to knock home the puck off of Lyon’s pad for a 3-1 lead late in the period.

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins celebrates after he scored against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Bertuzzi finished the game with two assists, 18:41 in time-on-ice, three shots, two hits, and two blocked shots. What an addition he has been and making an immediate impact in his first career playoff game can only give him more confidence going forward.

Charlie Coyle Played Strong Game

With no Bergeron, coach Jim Montgomery moved Zacha up to the first line with Brad Marchand and DeBrusk. That kept David Krejci on the second line with Bertuzzi and Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle in his normal spot on the third line. The Boston native was moved up to the first line in the second period, but it didn’t matter what line he was on, he was one of their top forwards all night.

Coyle finished with 16:33 in time-on-ice with four of the Bruins’ 29 shots, three hits, and four blocked shots, while going 7-for-13 on faceoffs. Late in the third period, he put together one of the best shifts in the game when he cycled with the puck in the offensive zone, won a pair of battles, and took nearly a minute off the clock. It ended with Garnet Hathaway appearing to score a game-clinching goal, but it was correctly called back for goalie interference. Regardless, it was a momentum shift that Boston needed.

Bruins Take Advantage of Gift From Alex Lyon

Lyon made tremendous two saves off of Trent Frederic on a pair of 2-on-1s with Taylor Hall in the first two periods, but there was one goal that he would like to have back that turned out to be the game-winning goal in the second period. Marchand skated over the Florida blueline on an odd-man rush and flipped a shot toward the net that Lyon failed to catch the fluttering shot that found its way inside the far post. There can never be enough shots to the net in the playoffs.

Charlie McAvoy Plays a Typical Charlie McAvoy Game

It was a struggle at times in the defensive zone for the Bruins, but Charlie McAvoy turned in a Charlie McAvoy-type of effort in Game 1. He was second in time-on-ice behind Dmitry Orlov at 22:28, but it was his work in all situations that was the difference.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He picked up an assist on Marchand’s goal and he had two shots on the net himself, but he finished with eight hits and several key breakups in the defensive zone. He had a turnover late in the third period that Florida was not able to cash in on, but he took the shot from the point that caused the scramble in front of Lyon in the second period that led to DeBrusk’s goal.

Quick Bruins’ Takeaways

Regardless of what the numbers say, special teams are going to play a big part in the playoffs and the Bruins won the battle in Game 1. They went 1-for-2 on the power play and they killed both of Florida’s chances on the man advantages and did not allow a shot.

The Bruins improved to 5-0-0 this season without Bergeron in the lineup. In those five games, including Game 1, they are averaging 3.6 goals a night, allowing just 2.6, their power play is clicking at 50% and their penalty kill is perfect. Say what you will about general manager (GM) Don Sweeney, but all the depth is making a difference.

Krejci played 20:59 in his first action in over two weeks and went 7-for-16 on faceoffs. Bertuzzi, Krejci, and Pastrnak combined for six shots on the net. When Bergeron returns, Montgomery will have a decision to make as to whether or not to keep them together or move Zacha back down with Krejci and Pastrnak.

The Bruins win the all-important first game of the series, but there is still a long way to go. Florida is one of two teams to beat Boston twice in the regular season and they will make this a long series. The Bruins didn’t play their best game and still won. If there is anything to take away from Game 1 it is the Bruins survive not playing their best game and have some things to work on moving forward to advance past the pesky Panthers.