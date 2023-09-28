Bruins 3 Up, 3 Down: Marchand, DeBrusk, Schedule & More

Training camp for the 2023-24 season is underway and there have been plenty of positives and some negatives for the Boston Bruins through the first seven days. They split their first two preseason games, albeit without many of their regulars, which has allowed the younger players to show what they can do.

In the latest edition of Bruins 3 Up, 3 Down, injuries have already popped up, a promising start for a key forward, the Bruins named their new captain, and more.

Plus One: Brad Marchand Named Captain

On the first day of training camp on Sept. 20, the Bruins announced on social media that Brad Marchand was named the next captain, replacing the retired Patrice Bergeron. It always felt like this was the road that the front office and coach Jim Montgomery were going to go down and it’s the right move.

The other two likely options, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak, were named the two alternate captains and will get their chance with the “C” at some point in the future. At 35 years old, Marchand won’t be around forever while the other two are entering the prime of their careers.

Minus One: Preseason Injuries to Brown & Zboril

Well, this didn’t take long. In the Bruins 3-0 preseason win over the New York Rangers Sunday night (Sept. 24) at the TD Garden, center Patrick Brown and defenseman Jakub Zboril both left the game with injuries. Both were precautionary moves, however, the last thing that Montgomery wants to be dealing with is depth issues at any point.

Brown was signed to a two-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $800,000 and is a veteran depth piece in the bottom-six, while Zboril is looking at being the seventh defensemen this season again when the top-six blueliners are healthy. Any type of setback for the 13th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft would be frustrating.

Plus Two: Jake DeBrusk

It’s only one preseason game, but it was a good one and one where it looks like Jake DeBrusk is going to continue his play from last season. He scored a goal in the win over the Rangers, but he was playing well in all three zones and doing a nice job along the wall on the power play.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

General manager (GM) Don Sweeney was hoping to get him locked up long-term, assuming he wants to stay in Boston, something he said back in August and it would beneficial for both sides to get a deal done. A motivated DeBrusk is a good thing for the Bruins.

Minus Two: Fabian Lysell

As well as Matthew Poitras and John Beecher have been, the first week has been a struggle for the Bruins’ first-round pick in 2021, 21st overall, Fabian Lysell. Against the Rangers, after a noticeable opening 20 minutes, he was hardly noticeable over the final two periods.

After a first season of pro hockey with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2022-23, it’s likely he’s going to begin the season back there. It may be the worst thing for him as he and his development and free-agent additions over the offseason will allow the Bruins to be patient with him.

Plus Three: Brandon Bussi

The Bruins are all set between the pipes this season with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, but if there is an injury and Brandon Bussi needs to be called up, he is making the case to get some games to give another goalie a night off. Last season it was Keith Kinkaid who did it against the Sabres when Swayman was out.

Brandon Bussi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Against the Rangers, the former Western Michigan goalie stopped all 29 shots he faced, including an incredible glove save in the third period, robbing New York’s Jonny Brodzinski. Bussi’s performance last season and early in camp and the preseason is a good sign should injuries occur during the regular season in Boston.

Minus Three: Preseason schedule

I get it, it’s the preseason, the travel is short, same day in most cases and you saw in both games the effect that the travel has on the visiting teams. The Rangers had travel issues coming to Boston Sunday and the game was delayed by 45 minutes (from ‘Bruins vs. Rangers preseason game start delayed,’ Masslive, Sept. 24, 2023). It was a less-than-stellar performance from the Rangers at times. The same can be said about the Bruins Tuesday night in Buffalo.

Wins and losses in the preseason are meaningless, however, in those games, roster spots are determined for a lot of players, which means their performance is important. You would hate to see a player on the fringe of making a team lose out on a spot because of traveling on game days by being overtired as it’s not something they’re not used to. In the overall picture, it’s a minor thing, but it has bigger effects than some might think.

It is expected that some of the Bruins regulars get some time in upcoming preseason games as training camp continues. If there are a couple of takeaways from the first week, it’s that some of the Bruins’ younger players are impressing and injuries are already popping up. If there is one thing that could derail the Black and Gold this season, it’s injuries forcing them to go deep into the depth chart. Not something Montgomery and his staff want to do this season.