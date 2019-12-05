Calgary Signs Deal with Flames and Stampede for New Arena

CALGARY — A deal to build a new arena in downtown Calgary is official after definitive agreements were signed between the city, the Calgary Flames hockey organization and the Calgary Stampede.

The announcement to replace the 36-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome was made on social media by Coun. Jeff Davison.

In the agreement, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the Flames, and the City of Calgary will equally split the cost of the $550-million facility.

The 35-year deal also keeps the Flames in Calgary for that time.

The Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

The project is part of a revitalization plan for the east side of downtown.

Construction on the 19,000-seat arena is expected to begin in 2021 just north of where the Saddledome currently sits.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.

The Canadian Press