By The Canadian Press September 11th, 2019

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are bringing Michael Stone back after buying out the defenceman’s contract.

The Flames and Stone agreed to a one-year contract worth US$700,000, the team announced Wednesday.

Calgary bought out the final season of Stone’s previous three-year deal — a $3.5-million cap hit — after he cleared waivers in August.

CALGARY, AB – APRIL 7: Michael Stone #26 of the Calgary Flames plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL game on April 7, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old from Winnipeg had five assists in just 14 games played last season because of a blood clot in his arm.

Stone appeared in all 82 games in 2017-18 recording three goals and seven assists.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound defender has a career 29 goals, 88 assists and 117 points in 439 games with Calgary and the Arizona Coyotes.

The Flames report for physicals Thursday and open training camp Friday.

The Canadian Press