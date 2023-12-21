Canadiens’ Call-Up Heineman Needs Stability & Ice Time

The Montreal Canadiens, as an organization, have been betting on their development department under Adam Nichols to help prepare their young prospects for the NHL. This includes those drafted, but also those acquired via trade, like Emil Heineman.

Recently, Heineman was called up to replace Tanner Pearson, who was placed on the injured reserve. Now, the coaching staff needs to find a way to fit him into the lineup as the team continues its traditional December game road trip. How can they do that, what does he bring, and where does he best fit? These are questions we will tackle.

Canadiens Development Path

Heineman was acquired via trade with the Calgary Flames. The Canadiens sent Tyler Toffoli to the Flames, in return they received a 2022 first-round pick (Filip Mesar), a fourth-round pick, and Heineman. When general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was asked why he wanted Heineman in the deal, it was because he checked off many boxes.

His seven goals and nine points in 11 games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL) showed a player, who was ready to make the leap from Sweden to North America. He brings some intriguing qualities. He is a player who is unafraid of the physicality of the game, adept at using his speed on the forecheck, and enjoys winning puck battles in the corners and playing at the front of the net. The highly competitive 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward already has NHL size and an NHL shot.

At this season’s main Canadiens training camp, he showed that he could play in the NHL. However, he was sent down to the AHL after Pearson’s arrival as management preferred to keep a veteran and allow the younger Heineman to play in a top-six role with power play time to refine his game and grow in confidence. But then, as it always seems to be the case with the Canadiens and their players, injury struck. His collision with an official early in the season led to him being out with a concussion.

Since his return, Heineman has three points in five games. However, the more important factor for him is that he showed no hesitation in his game or a drop in physicality. He showed his effort and compete levels were consistently high on every shift, which allowed management to make him a call-up as a reward, and to fill a need. In the Canadiens’ organization, speed and skill are valued, but there aren’t many who can couple that skill with the ability to be a consistent net-front presence. While some fans would say Joshua Roy does all this and more, there is no doubt that the younger winger would benefit more from a full season in Laval.

Canadiens Focus on NHL Usage

Heineman’s game is more than just speed and scoring. As mentioned, he brings a nasty, physical edge to the backcheck and in 1-on-1 puck battles along the boards. He’s capable of playing well without the puck defensively, as well, playing a determined defensive style, which is still growing. He can assist in defending up high in the zone, and provide an outlet for a breakout, making him a good fit in playing Montreal’s transition game by winning puck battles, using his passing vision and his speed to carry the puck up ice.

Having a call-up is a nice cookie, but not playing on that call-up hurts not only in that he never gets to eat the cookie placed in front of him but takes him out of game action for a long stretch, Heineman needs to play. The yo-yo-ing from the AHL to the NHL to the injured list and back around again won’t give any player, especially a young forward like Heineman, the stability and consistency he needs to find his identity on the ice. After his first practice after being called up, he spoke of what he sees himself being and what he’ll need to do.

“I feel like I’m a 200-foot player and I’m still in the development part of my career, so I still have a lot to learn. I’m just trying to take in as much as possible. I just want to go out there and play. There’s not much to think of, just making the play, just be in the moment.” – Emil Heineman

The problem he faces now after his call-up to the Canadiens is that those in the lineup are all playing well. But on a long road trip, there should be a chance to fit him in. His hard and accurate shot is an asset, and one that Montreal’s power play could benefit from, even on a second unit. He is smart, skates well, and has a physical edge. He loves to play the game at a high pace, which makes him a good fit to play on a line with Jesse Ylonen.

Like Ylonen, he still has more polishing of his defensive game to do. But he’s not a liability in that department. They both have a long reach and smart defensive sticks, and they are nightmares for the opposition in the transition game. Adding their speed on the wings could make them bottom six neutral zone terrors. Their shooting and playmaking skills provide another layer to their game as they can both be the setup man or the shooter, making it harder for defenders to predict a play and to set themselves accordingly.

Getting Heineman into the lineup should happen organically during the road trip. There is likely to be an injury or a player not meeting expectations that he can replace in the lineup. He could be added to the top six, but at this stage of his development, his best fit is in the bottom six, allowing him to play against the second or third-tier of defenders and build confidence. Ideally, on a line with Ylonen as they bring complementary styles. Both can skate fast, play in transition, and have excellent shots. For Heineman, it will be to prove he can play to those strengths while also showing he can be good defensively. The expectation is not for him to remain with the Canadiens all season, but he will need to be given as much playing time as possible, and then return to Laval to play on a top-line for the remainder of the season.