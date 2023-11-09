Canucks’ 3 Biggest Tests Throughout November

The Vancouver Canucks are off to an incredible start in the 2023-24 season. They have posted a 9-2-1 record and sit second in the Pacific Division and third in the NHL. Head coach Rick Tocchet‘s system and coaching have led to the team playing impressive hockey. The club’s top players have been top players, while the role players have done their part.

The Canucks have picked up some big wins. They have dominated the Edmonton Oilers, winning all three games and outscoring them 18-6. They beat the Nashville Predators twice, and the 2023 Eastern Conference Final winners, the Florida Panthers. They shut out the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars and dominated the San Jose Sharks 10-1. Although their losses against the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning reminded many of the disappointing seasons in the past, their overtime loss against the New York Rangers showed this team is different. The team battled in the second half of a back-to-back against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

The win against the Stars was the biggest test of the Canucks season so far. They won 2-0, outshooting Dallas 28 to 27. However, they have a few more tests coming throughout the remainder of the month to see how good this team is. Here are three teams that’ll test the Canucks this month.

Toronto Maple Leafs – November 11

On Nov. 11, the Canucks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. This will be the first of two matchups between the clubs, as the Maple Leafs visit Vancouver on Jan. 20.

The Maple Leafs have had an up-and-down season, posting a 6-5-2 record. However, the Maple Leafs still possess one of the better rosters and were a Stanley Cup contender entering the season. Additionally, their star players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander have played well, with Matthews leading the league in goals. He’s scored 13 goals, posting three hattricks to start the season.

The Maple Leafs seem to be struggling at multiple points outside of their top players. They aren’t getting any secondary scoring outside of Matthews. Marner, Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Reilly. Additionally, despite adding Ryan Reeves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi, the Maple Leafs aren’t a tough team to play against.

Despite the start to the 2023-24 season, the Maple Leafs’ regular season success in the past makes them a dangerous opponent. However, the Canucks are catching them at the perfect time, as they’re struggling and will be playing in the back half of a back-to-back.

Colorado Avalanche – November 22

The Colorado Avalanche will be a much tougher test than the Maple Leafs, as they are off to a great start. The 2022 Stanley Cup champions have an 8-3-0 record this season, sitting first in the Central Division and sixth in the NHL. The Canucks visit the Avalanche in Colorado on Nov. 22. The matchup will be the first between the two clubs this season, with the second game coming on Feb. 20 in Vancouver and the final game on March 13 in Colorado.

Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon are leading the way for the team. All three of the team’s losses came over four games, as they were shut out by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canucks have had great success against the Avalanche in the past, despite being a losing team. In the last four games, the Canucks have picked up three wins. The club will have a chance to continue their winning ways when the two teams meet up later this month.

Vegas Golden Knights – November 30

In their final game of November, the Canucks take on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Golden Knights. This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams. Although, they don’t face off again until March. 7, and then again on April 2 and 8.

Vegas is off to a hot start, as they are first in the NHL with an 11-2-1 record. Their only losses have come against the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime, a regulation loss to the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings. William Karlsson leads the way with 16 points, while Jack Eichel has 14, Mark Stone has 12 points, and Shea Theodore has 12. The team has been red hot, and they will be the Canucks biggest test this season. The two teams are at the top of the Pacific Division and could be battling for the first seed all season long.

Canucks Showing Promise

The Canucks’ biggest tests have been the season opener against the Oilers and their home opener in Edmonton, the overtime loss against the Rangers and the 2-0 shutout win over the Stars. The team will have a chance to prove themselves again, starting with this weekend’s matchup against the Maple Leafs. Later in the month, the Avalanche and Golden Knights will test the club as well. All three games are important and will show just how good the Canucks are.