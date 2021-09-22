Canucks’ GM Benning’s Poor Spending Habits Continue to Hurt Team

Vancouver Canucks’ general manager (GM) Jim Benning is heading into his eighth season with the club, and some of the problems he has had while with the team are still hurting the organization today. Benning has been known to overpay a lot of players outside of his core pieces. This have noticeably affected the contract negotiations between the club’s two cornerstone pieces, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. The GM has once again added a few overpaid contracts, which have also hurt the team.

Overpaid Contracts

The first overpaid contract that didn’t work out for the team was signed in the 2016 offseason by Benning. He continued to add players in the 2018 offseason and the 2019 offseason. His latest risky signing came this past summer in Tucker Poolman.

Loui Eriksson Signing

Loui Eriksson signed a six-year, $36 million contract. Benning had hoped Eriksson would provide the team with elite scoring, playmaking, defence and leadership. Instead, his presence was only felt on the penalty kill and forecheck, which is not enough for a player with a cap hit of $6 million. He scored 38 goals and posted 90 points in 252 games with the team.

Loui Eriksson, former Vancouver Canuck (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another reason the team added Eriksson was to play with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. The Sedin’s retired after the 2017-18 season, two seasons after Eriksson signed with the club. His high-cap hit and low return hurt the team up until his departure this past offseason.

2018 Spending Spree

With the Sedin twin’s combined $14 million cap hit off the books, Benning decided to use his newly acquired cap space to add some depth and grit. He signed Antoine Roussel and Jay Beagle to matching four-year, $12 million contracts.

Although Roussel played well in his first season with the club, providing bottom-six scoring with nine goals and 31 points in 65 games in the 2018-19 season, he struggled to remain healthy the following two seasons. He played in 76 games in 2019-20 and 2020-21 combined, scoring eight goals and posting 17 points.

Beagle didn’t provide the team with much bottom-six scoring, as he posted six goals and 26 points in 142 games with the team. Similar to Eriksson, Roussel and Beagle’s cap hit was a lot higher than what they provided the team with. The team was able to move all three of them along with the 2021 ninth overall pick, 2022 second pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland this past summer.

Tyler Myers’ Contract

In the 2019 offseason, Benning made another big splash, adding 6-foot-8 defenceman Tyler Myers. Myers signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the club.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although he has posted 41 points in each of his first two seasons with the Canucks, the 31-year-old has struggled in the d-zone. Myers loves to jump up into the play but gets caught out of position quite often, and since he isn’t the fastest skater, the opposition tends to receive a few high danger scoring chances when he is on the ice. His struggles are proven statistically. Since the 2019-20 season, he ranks seventh in the league in scoring chances against, eighth in shots against and has been on for 103 goals against.

Since the Canucks added Ekman-Larsson, another offensive defenceman with a high cap-hit, the Myers’ signing now seems to be somewhat of a mistake. The organization could’ve re-signed other veteran players in the 2019-20 offseason if they hadn’t overpaid the 6-foot-8 d-man.

Signing Tucker Poolman

Although the Poolman signing is very recent, this could be another contract that may hurt the Canucks in a few years. Benning signed the right-handed defenceman to a four-year, $10 million contract. Signing Poolman to the four-year pact could prove risky, especially since he has only played three seasons in the NHL and has played in 120 games. Additionally, his cap-hit could’ve been used elsewhere.

Players Lost Due to Overpaid Contracts in 2020

In the 2020 offseason, the Canucks lost out on all four of their key free agents. Jacob Markstrom and Chris Tanev signed with the Calgary Flames, Tyler Toffoli signed with the Montreal Canadiens, and Troy Stecher signed with the Detroit Red Wings. The reason the Canucks were unable to keep any of the four players was due to their cap crunch, which was created by the players Benning had previously overpaid. The result of losing all four players was seen by a very disappointing 2020-21 season from the club. A slow start in January and February proved costly as fans saw their team struggle to pick up wins while watching players such as Toffoli flourish with their new team.

Tyler Toffoli, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aside from Toffoli, Stecher seems to be the player the Canucks should have re-signed due to his $1.7 million cap hit. The Richmond, B.C. native was already a well-liked player and fits in with what the team needed on its blueline, a depth right-hand d-man. This would’ve allowed the club to keep a depth defender and well-liked locker room player while saving $800,000, and at this point, every penny counts for the Canucks.

Cap Crunch Slowing Down Pettersson and Hughes Negotiations

Similar effects of the Canucks’ cap crunch are being seen this offseason as well. Instead of it being with four unrestricted free agents, it’s with two restricted free agents who are key pieces to the team’s present and future. The organization ideally has $14.5-$15 million of cap space to spend on the two forwards(from ‘What we’re hearing about Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes negotiations ahead of Canucks training camp,’ The Athletic, September 20, 2021).

The reason this is an issue is the Canucks only have enough space to offer one of the two cornerstone pieces a long-term deal, while the other will have to take a bridge deal. As Elliotte Friedman stated in his recent 32 Thoughts piece, “when you’ve got a cornerstone player, you sign them for as long as you can.” Friedman also stated the Canucks are likely thinking about signing both players to a short-term contract.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Benning’s poor spending habits hurt the Canucks once again, as the Poolman contract is something the club could’ve passed up. The team would’ve had an additional $2.5 million in cap space. Tanner Pearson is another player Benning could’ve avoided giving a contract extension to. Pearson received a three-year, $9.75 million extension mid-way through the 2020-21 season. The team could’ve at least waited until the offseason before signing the forward. Although he played on the second line for most of his time with the team, the Canucks have other players who’ve emerged as second-line wingers. Garland is a likely lock for the spot, while Nils Hoglander is heading into his sophomore season and ready to take another step in his development and lastly, Vasili Podkolzin has been ready for his NHL debut for two years.

Without Pearson and Poolman’s cap hit, the team would’ve had an additional $5.75 million in cap space. If the club prioritized extending its two-star players a lot earlier over re-signing and signing vets, then they wouldn’t have been in a position where the two may miss training camp, pre-season and potentially the start of the regular season. The Canucks were off to a bad start last season, which resulted in a disappointing campaign for the club. Another bad start could hurt the team in the 2021-22 season.