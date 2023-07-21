Canucks Have a Couple More Options to Improve Centre Depth

The Vancouver Canucks roster appears nearly set for the 2023-24 season. Aside from minor tweaks or potential cap dumps where management sees fit, general manager Patrik Allvin will look to put the finishing touches on his roster in the coming weeks. During free agency, the Canucks attempted to fill a positional need of theirs—the third-line centre slot. While Teddy Blueger, signed for one year at $1.9 million, is a solid addition, additional depth will help if they envision playoffs come April. The organization is tight against the cap, so any remaining additions at centre must be cheap. Here are two players the Canucks can target to add more centre depth.

Paul Stastny

Paul Stastny would bring valuable veteran experience to the Canucks’ bottom six. The 37-year-old has had his fair share of NHL ice time, but he would be a good, cheap addition if willing to sign in Vancouver. He is a season removed from scoring 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 points in 71 games for the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-22. During the 2022-23 season, his production dipped significantly in a reduced role with the Carolina Hurricanes. He put up just nine goals and 22 points in 73 games. Father time is creeping up on Stastny, but he brings much more to the table than merely scoring.

Paul Stastny, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Stastny had 20 takeaways to eight giveaways, won 56.7% of his faceoffs and had a 65 percent Corsi for. He is the ideal fourth-line centre for the Canucks, with room to move up if injuries arise or his play warrants it. He signed a one-year deal carrying a cap hit of $1.5 million, with additional bonuses in the contract in Aug. 2022 with the Hurricanes. This summer, as an unrestricted free agent (UFA), the Canucks may be able to get him for a cap hit of around $1 million. Even a smidge above the number would be worth it for his leadership and defensive play. Stastny would bring much-needed centre depth, easing the burden on Blueger if he does not play up-to-par to start the 2023-24 season.

Pius Suter

Pius Suter is the exception to the cheap rule… to an extent. Remarkably, the defensively responsible centreman has remained unsigned for so long into free agency. Typically, a player like him would have teams chomping at the bit to sign him. The 27-year-old has played three seasons in the NHL. Last season with the Detroit Red Wings, he scored 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points in 79 games. He doesn’t bring a strong offensive punch but is a tidy defender with a hint of goal-scoring. He drew 18 penalty minutes to six taken, 31 takeaways to 15 giveaways, blocked 37 shots, and started 15.3% of his shifts in the defensive zone. He is a reliable bottom-six centre capable of killing penalties and is a shoo-in for 14 goals.

Considering Suter has gone so long without signing a new contract, the Canucks might be able to get him at a bargain compared to what one would expect for him. His last contract paid him an average annual salary (AAV) of $3.25 million. The Canucks can’t afford anywhere close to that; however, they could get him cheaper for two reasons. He has yet to sign a contract, meaning other teams may not be as interested in his talents, and he could bet on himself once the cap jumps next season. Everyone expects the cap to jump significantly following the 2023-24 season. If he signs a one-year deal in the $1.5-1.9 million range and helps the Canucks in a bottom-six role, he could increase his worth exponentially. Of course, this is all speculation, but it is doubtful any team will sign him to an AAV close to what he was making on his last contract.

Stastny or Suter would be fantastic depth options for the Canucks this upcoming season. There is no such thing as too many centres in the NHL. Centre is a prime position, and having as much depth down the middle as possible is usually a recipe for success. Stastny is the ideal target. If he opts to return to the NHL this season, his veteran experience could do wonders for the Canucks. Time will tell if Allvin decides to make additional signings before training camp, but bringing in one of Stastny or Suter would be a shrewd move if they could manage it.