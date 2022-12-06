Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Demko, Luongo & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Brock Boeser has emerged as a likely trade piece of the organization. Additionally, Thatcher Demko is set to miss some time due to an injury. Also, the club announced Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the Ring of Honour next season.

Boeser Trade Rumors

On Saturday, Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks have given Boeser’s agent permission to talk to other teams about a potential move during Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts segment. On Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman added moving Boeser might be the beginning of a dismantling of the Canucks. He said the Canucks are prepared to take less in a trade involving the forward to free up cap space.

Additionally, the Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal and Thomas Drance reported Boeser has not asked the team for a trade (from ‘What we’re hearing about Brock Boeser on the trade block, Bo Horvat and more,’ The Athletic, December 4, 2022). Dhaliwal also stated the Calgary Flames are a team that may have interest in the winger. He adds Canucks are willing to take a player in return, preferably a player with a year left in their contract or possibly a player with two years remaining.

Boeser was supposed to be a healthy scratch during the team’s game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Instead, Dakota Joshua sat out with a knee injury, allowing the forward to get back into the lineup. Boeser wasn’t too happy with being a healthy scratch due to a few reasons. Saturday night was Hockey Fights Cancer night and Boeser’s father, Duke, passed away from cancer at the age of 61 in May of 2022. Additionally, the forward found out he was a healthy scratch as he saw it on the board instead of hearing it from a coach. Head coach Bruce Boudreau noted he was unaware it was Hockey Fight Cancer night and made the decision the day before.

“It was a very important game for me and my family,” Boeser said. “So when I came in this morning and my name wasn’t on the whiteboard it hurt – it hurt bad.”

Demko Placed on Injured Reserve

On Monday, general manager Patrik Allvin announced the club placed goalie Demko on injured reserve. The 26-year-old is expected to miss six weeks of action due to a lower-body injury. He left the club’s Thursday night game against the Florida Panthers.

Demko has struggled to start the season for the Canucks. In 15 games, he has posted a 3-10-22 record, as well as a 3.93 goals against average (GAA) and a .883 save percentage (SV%). In his absence, Spencer Martin will take over the crease for the team. Martin has played better than Demko in his starts this season. He has a record of 7-2-1, a GAA of 3.08 and a SV% of .901. Additionally, the team called up Collin Delia under emergency conditions, and he will serve as Martin’s backup.

Luongo to be Inducted Into Ring of Honour

Last Wednesday, the Canucks announced Luongo will be inducted in the team’s Ring of Honour during the 2023-24 season. He will be the eighth player inducted into the Canucks Ring of Honour, along with Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, and Alex Burrows.

“We are proud to welcome Roberto to the prestigious list of Canucks Ring of Honour inductees,” president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said. “Roberto experienced many of his career highlights as a Vancouver Canuck and is deservingly viewed as one of the best goaltenders our game has ever seen thanks to those moments. He was a fierce competitor and a tremendous leader for this team, and we are honoured to be able to acknowledge his contributions to this organization and city.”

The announcement led to a ton of debate among Canucks fans and media. There is an argument on whether the goaltender deserved more than an induction into the Ring of Honour. Many have argued Luongo deserves to have his number retired by the club, as he is considered the best goalie in franchise history. He is the franchise leader in wins (252) and shutouts (38).

“Well, listen, I mean, that’s not up to me to decide, right?” Luongo said. “But either way, it’s a tremendous honour and I’m very grateful to be honoured any way. So I was happy when I got the call yesterday and I’m looking forward to next season.

“You know, the best moments in my career was when I was here obviously. When I played for Team Canada (at the 2010 Olympics), I was with the Canucks, but it was also in Vancouver. Those playoff runs, I mean, those were the best moments of my career. So to be able to kind of relive them a little bit here the next little while and take it in and thank the fans for everything, it’s a nice way to cap it all off.”

Schenn All-Time Leader in Hits by a Defenceman

Luke Schenn surpassed Brooks Orpik for the most hits by an NHL defenceman on Saturday. He recorded four hits in the club’s win over the Arizona Coyotes to give them the record with 2947 hits in his career.

“It feels good. It’s not really something that you set out to do coming into the league,” Schenn said. “I think the cool thing is, not necessarily the number but it’s just, you know, the guys at the top of that list are honest guys. I played against a lot of them and I recognize when they’re on the ice and it’s usually a hard night, a hard shift.”