Canucks News & Rumors: Garland, Bear, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization is off to a 2-0 start to the 2023-24 season. However, the team is still looking to trade Conor Garland, and a few teams have shown interest. Additionally, the club is still interested in signing Ethan Bear. Also, the NHL named Elias Pettersson the second star of the week.

Garland Trade Interest

Last week, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed the Canucks gave Garland’s agent permission to help the team facilitate a trade involving the forward. On Hockey Night in Canada, Friedman said that the organization attempted to trade him before the season opener to avoid playing with 17 forwards. He said it is difficult to predict the timeline for the trade as most teams like to wait and see what they have, but a few teams have shown interest. Friedman listed the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, and the Winnipeg Jets as teams interested in Garland.

Connor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The main reason the club hasn’t been able to trade Garland is due to his cap hit. However, teams are interested in trading for him if the Canucks retain 30% of his $4.950 million cap hit, which is $1.5 million. The Canucks are looking to free up $1-2 million in cap space and prefer a defenceman in return for the forward. The Blue Jackets are reportedly looking to move a defenceman as well. The team is interested in making a trade involving one of Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, and Andrew Peeke. All three are right-shot blueliners.

Meanwhile, Jeff Marek mentioned Jack Roslovic as a player who could return in a Garland trade. He’s in the final year of his contract with a $4 million contract and is a right-shot centre, something the club wanted to add before.

Canucks Still Interested in Bear

Rick Dhaliwal said the Canucks are looking to clear cap space and wonders if they are trying to clear it for Bear. He added the Canucks are still very interested in bringing the blueliner back. Bear will most likely sign with a team in November and will play in December as he continues to rehab his shoulder in Kelowna. His new deal will be pro-rated.

The Canucks need a right-shot defenceman, but if they acquire one in a deal for Garland, they might not be interested in Bear. However, if they add Roslovic, then Bear is a good option to add. He played 61 games for the club last season, scoring three goals and posting 16 points. The Canucks were interested in re-signing the 26-year-old before he suffered his injury.

Pettersson Named NHL Second Star of the Week

After the first week of NHL action, Pettersson was named the second star of the week. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Mattews was named the first star, while Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was named the third star.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pettersson scored a goal and posted six points in the Canucks’ two wins over the Edmonton Oilers last week. He is the second player in franchise history to post six-plus points in the first two games of the regular season since Andre Boudrias had done so in 1973-74. Pettersson continues to build on the success he had last season when he posted a career-high 39 goals, 63 assists and 102 points. He said that although it is a great accomplishment to be named the second star of the week, he is happy starting the season with two wins.

Head coach Rick Tocchet gave an update on a few injured Canucks on Monday. He said there is a good possibility Ilya Mikheyev will play during the club’s road trip. Meanwhile, Carson Soucy is a game-time decision before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers after having a good practice and playing with Noah Juulsen. Getting Mikheyev and Soucy back after the teams start the season is great news. Mikheyev is a great two-way forward, while Soucy is a big-bodied physical defenceman and the team’s biggest signing this past offseason.