Canucks News & Rumors: Guentzel, Pettersson, Kuzmenko & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization has multiple trade targets before the deadline, headlined by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Additionally, an update on Elias Pettersson‘s contract as the Toronto Maple Leafs extend William Nylander. Also, NHL teams have an interest in Andrei Kuzmenko.

Trade Targets: Guentzel, Greenway, Tanev and Fabbro

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline will take place on March 8, 2024. The Canucks have interest in a few players to help bolster their roster as the offseason nears. The Athletic’s Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal reported the club could target Penguins forward Guentzel, Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway, Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev and Nashville Predators Dante Fabbro (from ‘Canucks deadline targets, and why Andrei Kuzmenko wants to work it out: What we’re hearing,’ The Athletic, January. 6, 2024).

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Guentzel will cost the Canucks the most of the four players. The pending unrestricted free agent leads the Penguins in points with 44 in 39 games. Additionally, whether the Penguins decide to trade him is still to be seen, as they are tied for the second wild-card spot. However, if the organization is well out of the playoff race, trading Guentzel makes sense, as he is their most valued trade asset. The Canucks could offer up Andrei Kuzmenko along with a draft pick and a prospect or another young player in the trade. Additionally, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford, general manager Patrik Allvin and head coach Rick Tocchet are familiar with the forward and what he brings.

Latest News & Highlights

As for Greenway, the Canucks have had interest in him since he was a member of the Minnesota Wild. He adds size to the lineup, standing at 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds. Meanwhile, the return of Tanev would provide the team with a defensive-minded blueliner, and a player some of the roster is familiar with. Lastly, Fabbro is a 25-year-old defenceman and a B.C. native. The right-shot defender is in his fifth NHL season and is another player the Canucks have shown interest in.

Pettersson Deal Next Big Contract after Nylander

With the Maple Leafs signing Nylander to an eight-year deal with an annual average value of $11.5 million, all eyes are on Pettersson and his contract extension. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman says contract negotiations will begin when Pettersson is ready. Meanwhile, Dhaliwal and Drance said the Canucks are ready and willing to pay the forward.

“And our sense of the matter is that the Canucks wouldn’t blink at coming in over $11 million in annual average value if that’s what it took to get Pettersson’s autograph on a long-term third contract. Of course, it’s no guarantee that Pettersson and his camp will seek a maximum-term deal. In fact, there’s a sense around the industry that Pettersson may be leaning toward a shorter-term deal.”

Pettersson will likely get a deal at around $12 million. The forward is starting to heat up after a slump in the regular season. He has 19 goals and posted 52 points in 40 games. He is on pace to surpass the 100-point milestone once again.

Teams Continue to Call on Kuzmenko

Kuzmenko’s second season has been tough on the Russian forward. Tocchet has named the forward a healthy scratch on multiple occasions. However, he still wants to be a part of the Canucks and hopes to make the situation work out. Despite Kuzmenko’s willingness to work through his on-ice problems, teams around the NHL are still calling the Canucks with interest in the forward.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Drance and Dhaliwal said teams from the Western Conference have mostly called the organization with interest. However, with how he has played this season, it’ll be tough to receive anything equal to Kuzmenko’s value. The Canucks could trade him at the trade deadline in a package if they acquire a player such as Guentzel.

Lotto Line Reunites

Tocchet decided to reunite the Lotto Line in the Canucks’ Jan. 6 game against the New Jersey Devils. The line consists of Miller, Pettersson and Boeser and the trio first played together in the 2019-20 season. The three forwards reunited and dominated.

Against the Devils, the trio scored four goals and posted eight points in the 6-4 win. On Jan. 8, they scored four goals against the New York Rangers and posted eight points again. As a result, the trio has combined for eight goals and 16 points over two games. Reuniting the line is an effective strategy, but might not be a long-term solution as it takes away some of the Canucks’ depth.

However, other lines have stepped up and provided the team with secondary scoring. The success of the line of Teddy Bluedger, Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland could allow Tocchet to keep the Lotto Line together. The group provides the Canucks with secondary scoring while the Lotto Line dominates.