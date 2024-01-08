William Nylander Signs 8-Year Extension with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward William Nylander have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $92 million. This carries an average annual value (AAV) of $11.5 million and a full no-movement clause (NMC). The contract also includes $69 million in signing bonuses. This means $69 million of the total $92 million is paid out through bonuses. This deal will make him the second-highest-paid player on the Maple Leafs’ roster.

Nylander hasn’t been the easiest player to negotiate a contract extension with. He has always said he wanted to stay here in Toronto, and now that is true. Recently, he said, “That would be a dream to stay here” when asked what it would mean to him to sign long-term in Toronto. During his last negotiation, he took it to the last minute before the Dec. 1, 2018, deadline for restricted free agents (RFA). However, this time, he and the club were able to get it done with ample time left to shift their focus to the NHL trade deadline on March 8, 2024.

The Maple Leafs have proven to bet on their core four over the last few seasons, and with this signing, they have chosen not to waiver from that ideology. Nylander has had an incredible season thus far, as he is on pace for 47 goals and 120 points over the 82-game season. Right now, he has 21 goals and 33 assists for 54 points in 37 games, which included his unbelievable start to the season that saw a franchise-record 17-game point streak.

Is Nylander’s Deal Too Much?

Personally, Nylander should have been considered one of the best steals in the NHL. He currently carries an AAV of $6.9 million and has for the last five seasons. With his point pace, he deserved a pay raise, and that is what he was given. He has shown to be getting better as he matures, and during that time, he has also proven that he is one of the best playoff performers on the team.

Leafs Nation seems to be very happy about the signing. Of course, only time will tell how they feel about the full contract. However, right now, we all have to be grateful that Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving didn’t drop the ball and let him walk to free agency and sign elsewhere.