Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Jones, Nylander, Marner & Rielly 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for their next game on Tuesday, where they’ll once again face the San Jose Sharks. The question on fans’ minds: Can they extend their winning streak?

A significant contributor to the team’s recent success is goaltender Martin Jones, who has been strong between the pipes. He has been on a remarkable run, displaying a level of play that instills confidence in Maple Leafs fans. With only a few goals allowed during this stretch, the goaltending situation appears solid, providing a strong foundation for the team’s success.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the Maple Leafs enjoy an extra day off before their next game, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on the positive momentum of the team. The blend of solid goaltending, effective team dynamics, and overall performance on the ice has Maple Leafs fans hopeful for continued success in coming games.

In Tuesday’s game against the Sharks, Maple Leafs fans are ready to see if the team can build on its recent wins and rack up another. The extra day off serves as a chance for the players to catch up at home and practice in regular surroundings.

Here’s some of the news and rumours emerging from the team.

Item One: William Nylander Shares His Desire to Extend Stay with Maple Leafs

Just as I was putting the final touches on this post, the news came out that William Nylander had been signed to an eight-year contract extension with a total value of $92 million. That’s no surprise. In a recent conversation, he was asked directly about re-signing with the Maple Leafs. He spoke about his strong affinity for the team and his aspiration to secure a long-term extension to stay in Toronto.

In the video above, Nylander reflects on his performance this season. As he does, he acknowledges the growth in his game and emphasizes maturity and a better understanding of his capabilities. He attributes his current success to a culmination of experiences, including a challenging time last season that ultimately contributed to his development as a player.

When asked about his future with the Maple Leafs, Nylander didn’t hesitate to express his feelings. He described the opportunity to sign an extension and continue playing for Toronto as a “dream.” He also added a note about his special connection with the organization and the city of Toronto. For him, it’s a unique and significant part of his career.

The talented forward has already made significant contributions to the team’s success this season. Most Maple Leafs fans – and there seem to be fewer Nylander detractors this season than any season before – undoubtedly hoped Nylander’s dream of a long tenure in Toronto becomes a reality. Now it has.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Having a Solid Season

Mitch Marner is having a solid season. While it might not be up to expectations when the preseason began because he can sign a contract extension this coming offseason, he has shown his offense in spots this season. That was especially true in the Maple Leafs’ recent win over San Jose. In that game, he scored his 15th goal of the season to open the scoring on a 5-on-3 power play.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the 37 games this season, Marner has put up an impressive 40 points, including 15 goals. Despite his success, his point production has been going up and down. He’s only put up points (two goals, four assists) in just four of his last nine games. This is the same up-and-down pattern he followed in November when he put up points (three assists) in only two of eight games.

Usually, Marner seems to pick it up as the season goes on. So, it could be that fans should expect some focused scoring from him over the rest of January.

Item Three: Morgan Rielly Is Quietly Having a Great Season

Morgan Rielly continues to play well for the Maple Leafs. His three assists on the California road trip put him at 30 points for the season. During this stretch, he passed Wendel Clark on the Maple Leafs’ all-time scoring list. That’s a significant milestone and shows his offensive strength from the blue line.

Morgan Rielly and David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Also recently, Rielly has moved into 19th place on the all-time Maple Leafs scoring list, with 444 career points. As well, he sits in fourth position in all-time scoring by a Maple Leafs defenceman. And, he only needs 14 points to catch Maple Leafs icon Tim Horton for third place in scoring for defencemen. He should easily be able to do that this season.

Rielly’s play continues to life him in the franchise scoring records as well as adding to his legacy with the Maple Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

​Looking ahead, after the Maple Leafs and Sharks rematch on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena, the team has a busy schedule with three games in four nights. Their first game is Thursday against the New York Islanders on the road. That game is followed by back-to-back games at home against the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and Sunday night.

There’s speculation that rookie goalie Dennis Hlideby might play in one of these games. Will it be the second game of the back-to-back against the Red Wings on Sunday?