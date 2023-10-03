Canucks News & Rumors: Hughes, Rathbone, Podkolzin & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Quinn Hughes talks about personal and team success heading into this season. Additionally, the Canucks made roster cuts, including key names in Jack Rathbone and Vasiliy Podkolzin.

Hughes on Importance of Success in 2023-24

Hughes is heading into his first season as the captain of the Canucks and aims to take a step in both personal and team success. The forward set the record for most points in a single season for the organization in 2021-22 and then surpassed it in 2022-23 with 76 points. He is looking to once again set another career high, not just in points, but in goals after his two-goal performance in the Canucks’ preseason win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 30.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I think I’m smoother,” he said. “I can, like, accelerate with the puck and where I want to shoot it, and get to my point a little quicker. It’s something I’ve worked on for two summers, but I’m starting to feel really comfortable with it now.

“This is probably the most confident I feel in my abilities on the blue line for sure. For me, it’s always just defending hard and doing what I need to do for the team, and then I think I’m going to get my looks this year for sure.”

The Canucks beat the Oilers 5-2, picking up their first preseason win. However, the Oilers were without Conor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and Hughes said it is important the Canucks pick up the first two wins of the season against the team when they have their superstar forwards. He also expressed the importance of the club’s core, leading the team to a good start.

“I’m going to be 24 in October… [Elias Pettersson’s] gonna be 25, [J.T. Miller]’s 30, [Thatcher Demko]’s 27, [we’re] getting up there,” Hughes said. “We’re not little kids anymore. It’s time, they drafted us to do things and [we’ve] got to do those things.”

Key Roster Cuts

General manager Patrik Allvin announced the Canucks made a few cuts to their main roster on Sunday. Rathbone, Podkolzin, and Akito Hirose were notable names among the cuts.

Rathbone Could Ask For Trade

Rathbone was placed on waivers on Sunday by the Canucks and cleared on Monday. However, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman thinks the defenceman considered asking for a trade in the past and could ask for one now. His time with the team likely is over, as he deserves a fresh start with a new club. He’s only played 28 games in three seasons and spent the majority of his time in the American Hockey League. The blueliner has the tools to be an NHL defenceman and should get a look with another club.

Tocchet Beleives Podkolzin Needs Time in AHL

Podkolzin started training camp on a line with Miller and Brock Boeser, but the Canucks sent him down to the AHL. Head coach Rick Tocchet believes he needs the time in the AHL to learn how the NHL works.

Vasily Podkolzin, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“He checks all the boxes and hard work, what a great kid,” Tocchet said. “It’s grasping the NHL, like the reads and the hockey IQ — things like that. I think it’s very important for development. I think him spending time with Jeremy [Colliton], playing a lot. Putting him in these situations, a lot of situations is going to help that growth in his mind, that’s what I really believe in. And the organization, we’re all aligned in this.”

Tocchet added that Podkolzin needs to think two steps before he makes a play and that the forward needs to play more than 10-12 minutes. There are other forwards ahead of Podkozlin in terms of hockey IQ, and time in the AHL should help the Russian.

Hirose Cut Due to Fitness Level

The Canucks have five blueliners locked on the main roster, with the sixth slot and seventh slot up for grabs. Hirose was expected to be a favourite, but the club assigned him to the AHL. Unlike Podkolzin, Hirose doesn’t lack NHL-level IQ. Instead, Tocchet said his fitness levels weren’t where the Canucks wanted him to be. The organization likely wanted the defenceman to bulk up heading into the 2023-24 season. However, if he plays well in the AHL, there’s still a chance the Canucks call him up.

The sixth and extra defenceman spot is still up for grabs, with four players fighting for a spot. Cole McWard, Christian Wolanin, Guillaume Brisebois, and Noah Juulsen are the final four players fighting for those spots.

Sutter Retires

Former Canuck Brandon Sutter retired from the NHL after playing 13 seasons. He was unable to play as he was dealing with long COVID over the past two seasons. The 34-year-old joined the Canucks in 2015 after spending time with the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins. He signed a professional tryout with the Oilers but stated although his health continues to improve, he needs to be 100% healthy.

“Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL.”