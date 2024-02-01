Canucks News & Rumors: Lindholm, Allvin, Zadorov & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization acquired Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. Additionally, the organization extended general manager Patrik Allvin. Also, an update on Nikita Zadorov trade rumors.

Lindholm Acquired From Flames for Kuzmenko

The Canucks acquired Lindholm from the Flames for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, their 2024 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Rick Dhaliwal reported Chris Tanev was a part of the deal, but the Flames asked for a first-round draft pick, which caused talks to break down.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lindholm is a versatile forward who can play on the wing and at centre. He is a second-line centre but can also jump up and play with elite players, which the Canucks have in Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and J.T. Miller. He also provides the Canucks with a right-shot player who can take faceoffs, is a centre who can match up well in playoffs and play on the first power-play unit. Lindholm is a 40-goal scorer but has struggled to do so in the past two seasons. He has nine goals and posted 32 points in 49 games this season.

Meanwhile, Kuzmenko departs after a disappointing second season with the Canucks. After scoring 39 goals last season, he had eight goals in 43 games and was a healthy scratch on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the value heading over to Calgary is Brzustewicz and the first-round pick. Brzustewicz is a 2023 third-round pick who took off this season in the Ontario Hockey League and is third in the league in points with 69 points in 47 games. As for the first-round pick, it will likely end up being at the end of the round. Meanwhile, Jurmo is a 2020 third-round draft pick that hasn’t developed for the Canucks.

The Canucks are going all in on the 2023-24 season and are hoping to win a Stanley Cup. With Lindholm on the team, the club finds the top-six forward they were looking for. Meanwhile, the club would like to add to their blue line.

Allvin Sign Extension

President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford announced the Canucks signed Allvin to a three-year extension on Jan. 31. Rutherford also received an extension earlier in January, and he commented on Allvin’s extension.

“Patrik has done a terrific job in helping us rebuild our hockey team both on and off the ice,” Rutherford said. “He has worked tirelessly to create a new culture and identity that embodies the important attributes of hard work, structure and dedication. With an ever-present win-the-day mentality, Patrik’s leadership skills will be a key driver for our organization moving forward.”

Allvin has done a great job turning the Canucks around. The club went from missing the playoff for three seasons in a row to sitting at the top of the NHL at the 2024 NHL All-Star break. Allvin will continue building on their impressive start by adding and trading for a player like Lindholm.

Zadorov Trade Rumors

On Jan. 30, Rick Dhaliwal reported teams are calling on pending unrestricted free agent Zadorov. However, on Jan. 31, Dhaliwal said the Canucks are not trying to trade the defenceman, and the trade rumors have caught the club off guard.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Trading Zadorov would come as a surprise, as the club traded draft picks to the Flames in early December for the defenceman. Additionally, he has provided the club with a physical presence on the blue line and sticking up for his teammates. His toughness will be useful in a long playoff run as he provides the club’s blue line with depth.

Pettersson Takes Over For Jack Hughes

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes won’t participate in the 2024 All-Star Weekend. The forward was originally set to co-captain a team with his brother and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. Instead, Pettersson will take over alongside Quinn.

Pettersson and Hughes are two of seven members of the Canucks organization to make an appearance in Toronto for all-star weekend. Tocchet, Boeser, Miller, Thatcher Demko and the recently acquired Lindholm are the other five members of the club.