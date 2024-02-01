NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Senators, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, some interesting details are surfacing when it comes to all that was discussed between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks as the trade for Elias Lindholm was going down. Who else was part of the deal? What conversations did the Flames have with Andrei Kuzmenko? Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators’ pursuit of Chris Tanev might affect their dealings with Jakob Chychrun. Finally, how does the Lindholm deal change the market for Jake Guentzel?

Behind-the-Scenes Notes About the Lindholm Trade

Rick Dhaliwal of Dhaliwal Sports reports that while the Vancouver Canucks are eager to re-sign Elias Lindholm after trading for him, they may face the challenge of a potentially high price he’ll command as an upcoming pending unrestricted free agent. That said, Lindholm was their primary target and they pushed hard, with no other team able to meet the offer from Vancouver. There were said to be as many as five or six teams interested.

Dhaliwal adds, that trade talks initially also involved defenseman Chris Tanev, but he was removed from the deal because of the Flames’ demand for a first-round draft pick. The Canucks will reportedly continue their pursuit of Tanev and if they can’t get him at the trade deadline, they could try to sign him as an unrestricted free agent in July.

Lindholm trade discussions gained momentum only four days ago, with the Canucks aggressively pushing for the deal.

Flames Spoke to Kuzmenko About Offensive Role

The Flames didn’t just take Andrei Kuzmenko to make the money work. They believe he can be an offensive weapon for them and want to reignite his ability in that area. Kuzmenko’s agent, Dan Milstein, said the Flames started talking to the player this past Sunday and Flames coach Ryan Huska walked the forward through their plans for him .”We laid out what his usage would be and where and who he’d play with,” said GM Craig Conroy.

While some view him as a financial component, Francis suggests the Flames see potential in the former 39-goal scorer. The plan is to rejuvenate Kuzmenko’s offensive output by providing him with more significant opportunities.

What Does the Senators’ Pursuit of Tanev Mean for Chychrun?

During a recent NHL Network segment, Elliotte Friedman was asked about the Ottawa Senators and their blue line while on NHL Tonight. Specifically, if their chase for Chris Tanev would have any implications on Jakob Chychrun and if he would be traded.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman:

“Well, I think Chychrun will probably come down to their salary cap situation. At some point in time, I think they’re going to have a conversation with Chychrun. He’s got one more year left. What does he want his next contract to look like? And I think that as much as anything else could determine Chychrun’s future in Ottawa.”

Friedman hints that the Senators have already let Tanev know — not sure how those conversations have happened unless the Flames have permitted Ottawa to talk to Tanev — that they aren’t rebuilding. Friedman adds, “I think it comes down to what Chychrun’s next deal is because obviously he’s gonna want a big deal. Why wouldn’t he, anyone would, and then that’s going to force the Senators to make some decisions.”

Penguins Open to Jake Guentzel Trade If He Doesn’t Accept Team-Friendly Deal

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas may not hesitate to trade winger Jake Guentzel if contract extension talks stall before the March 8 deadline, according to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe. Yohe writes:

In a perfect world, the Penguins would like to give Jake Guentzel a new contract. It all depends on Guentzel’s willingness to give the Penguins a somewhat team-friendly deal. source – ‘What I’m hearing about Penguins’ Jake Guentzel trade decision, Kyle Dubas’ next moves, Erik Karlsson’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 2/1/2024

Talks with Guentzel’s agent, Ben Hankinson, are expected over the All-Star break. If an extension isn’t discussed until season-end, the likelihood of a trade in the next five weeks rises. Despite Dubas recognizing the chemistry between Guentzel and Sidney Crosby, he won’t risk losing value in a deadline deal.

The recent Lindholm trade sets a baseline for Guentzel’s potential trade return. So too, with the potential for added value given Guentzel’s consistent point production and willingness to retain some of his $6MM cap hit, the Penguins know they’ll do well in a trade. The only hurdle might be Guentzel’s 12-team no-trade list.