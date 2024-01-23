Canucks News & Rumors: Lindholm Soucy, Rutherford & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, an insider discusses who the Canucks’ trade targets are heading into the March 8 trade deadline. Additionally, an update on Carson Soucy and his injury. Also, the organization has extended president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford.

Insider on Canucks Trade Targets

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the Canucks have a list of five players they are looking at in the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. Friedman listed Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel and Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm as two of those five players.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Guentzel is a player the Canucks have reportedly had an interest in for some time, while Lindholm is a name that makes a lot of sense as he brings versatility by playing on the wing and at centre. Head coach Rick Tocchet reunited the Lotto Line this past month, which has placed the organization’s top two centres, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, on the same line. As a result, their second line is without a top-end centre. Although Pius Suter is a valuable forward, he is better off as a bottom-six centre. Therefore, Lindholm might be the top trade target for the Canucks.

Other players the organization is likely interested in are a few bottom-six and blueliners across the NHL. Jordan Greenway, Chris Tanev, and Dante Fabbro are players to watch for. The Canucks also showed interest in San Jose Sharks prospect Sasha Chmelevski, who is a top player in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The Sharks granted the 2017 sixth-round pick permission to seek a trade.

Soucy Out Five to Six Weeks

The Canucks will be without Soucy for five to six weeks due to a hand injury (from ‘Canucks: Carson Soucy sidelined five to six weeks with hand injury after shot block,’ The Province, January 22, 2024). The veteran defenceman left the club’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 20. He has struggled with injuries this season and already missed 23 games due to a lower-body injury early. He signed a three-year, $9.75 million deal this past offseason.

Despite his injuries, Soucy has played well for the Canucks this season. He has two goals and six points in 21 games. The club will feel his absence on the penalty kill, where he has logged 37:36 minutes and 1:47 minutes per game, ranking fifth on the team. The club’s penalty kill has been hot in the past 19 games, killing 50 of 56 power plays.

Rutherford Extended

On Jan. 19, the Canucks announced Rutherford signed a three-year contract extension. Rutherford joined the Canucks in December 2021 and has helped the team turn around its performance over the past two years. The president of hockey operations, along with owner Francesco Aquilini, held a press conference on Friday. Aquilini expressed his happiness with the team’s performance.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President of Hockey Operations (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“Today, we sit here first overall in the league, and we have five players and our coach going to the All-Star Game,” Aquilini said. “There’s still a lot of hockey to be played, but it’s fun to be a Vancouver Canuck fan and it’s fun to be a Vancouver Canuck player again.”

Rutherford has taken the Canucks out of one of the darkest periods in the organization’s history, and it has led to the impressive 2023-24 season. He has retooled the roster and rebuilt the front office and coaching staff. General manager Patrik Allvin and head coach Rick Tocchet were great additions and have played an integral part in fixing the team.

Joshua-Blueger-Garland Line’s Dominance

Tocchet found magic when he put Teddy Blueger between Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua, as the trio has chemistry and dominates the opposition. In the 16 games together, they have 15 goals and 43 points. Garland scored two goals against the Maple Leafs, giving him eight goals and 24 points in 46 games. Joshua leads the line in goals with 12 and has 23 points in 45 games, while Blueger has five goals and 21 points in 32 games.

Along with the third line’s dominance, Miller and Pettersson have made franchise history. They are the fastest Canucks duo to reach 60 points in a season, doing it in 46 games, beating the previous record held by Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who accomplished the feat in 48 games during the 2009-10 season.