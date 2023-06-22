Canucks News & Rumors: Rodrigues, Stecher, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks are interested in pending free agents Evan Rodrigues and Troy Stecher. Additionally, an update on Elias Pettersson and his contract extension. Also, a few notes on what the organization could do with the 11th overall pick at the 2023 Draft.

Rodrigues & Stecher Potential Players of Interest for Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal mentioned Rodrigues and Stecher as potential free-agent targets for the Canucks. He said if the Colorado Avalanche doesn’t re-sign Rodrigues, everyone should keep an eye on him and the organization. The forward is a right-handed centre, can kill penalties and has a great shot, which meets some of the Canucks’ needs. Vancouver attempted to sign him last season but didn’t have the cap to add him. Additionally, the 29-year-old has connections to President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford and general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin, as he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the last few seasons of their tenure with the club. He is coming off a season where he scored 16 goals and posted 39 points in 69 games.

Evan Rodrigues, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dhaliwal mentioned former Canuck Stecher is another player to keep an eye out on. He adds the Canucks were interested in signing him last year at the start of free agency. Additionally, Rutherford showed interest in him when he hit free agency in 2020 as the GM of the Penguins. He played four seasons with the Canucks before signing with the Detroit Red Wings and then traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. He spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes and finished the season with the Calgary Flames.

Update on Pettersson Contract Extension

Thomas Drance and Dhaliwal said the Canucks and Pettersson are not rushing to get an extension done (from ‘What we’re hearing about the Canucks’ draft plans and free agent priorities,’ The Athletic, June 20, 2023). The forward is eligible for an extension on July 1, but the two said there likely won’t be an announcement on the opening day of free agency.

Latest News & Highlights

“The Canucks and Pettersson’s representatives with CAA will discuss the matter further this summer, but the dynamics of the flat cap will make it difficult to gauge what the market on a 40-goal, 100-point, 24-year-old centreman poised to sign a long-term contract should look like.”

Canucks Willing to Select Michkov

Drance and Dhaliwal said the Canucks are willing to select Matvei Michkov if he falls to 11th overall at the 2023 Draft. The Russian prospect is arguably the second-best player in the draft, however, there is uncertainty surrounding the forward, which may lead to him dropping in the draft.

“Our sense of the matter is that the club wouldn’t be scared off by the uncertainty that surrounds Michkov should the so-called “Russian factor” and the contractual uncertainty cause him to drop down the draft order and be available with the 11th overall pick.”

They add that although the scouting community believes the Canucks will prioritize adding a right-shot defenceman or a centre to fix an organizational need, the club has shown interest in the high-upside Russian forward. Along with Michkov, left-shot defenceman Dmitri Simashev is a player the Canucks interviewed during the pre-draft process.

Meanwhile, Allvin discussed their first-round pick and said the team would like to trade up if that’s an option. He added the Canucks are excited about picking at 11th, and they won’t make a trade just to make a trade. Allvin said there are a couple of defencemen at the top of the draft with great potential.

Garland Among Trade Talks While Miller, Myers & Boeser Are Not

J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Tyler Myers and Conor Garland were involved in trade talks throughout the regular season. However, after the Ekman-Larsson trade and the injury to Ethan Bear, things have changed. Canucks have until July 1 before Miller’s new contract kicks in, which includes a full no-move clause, which means they won’t have leverage in moving the forward. Drance and Dhaliwal said the forward likely won’t be moved as the organization will look to make the playoffs next season. Talks around Boeser have also cooled down, as the team hopes he can improve his foot speed and see a bounce back in his two-way ability with a strong offseason.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Bear’s shoulder injury has changed Myers’ situation with the Canucks, as his value has increased with the team. Bear is expected to be out until December and may not return to the club this offseason. Therefore, the team needs Myers’ service. Drance and Dhaliwal said the veteran defenceman is effectively off the block, and the team doesn’t intend to trade him this offseason. Garland’s situation remains the same, as the Canucks are still exploring trade options for the forward. However, the trade market for an undersized winger is a difficult one.