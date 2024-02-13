Canucks News & Rumors: Soucy, Woo, Hoglander & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, an update on Carson Soucy and the club calls up Jett Woo from Abbotsford. Also, an insider believes the Canucks aren’t done making trades. Additionally, Nils Hoglander receives praise from his teammates and head coach.

Soucy on Injured Reserve, Woo Called Up

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced the Canucks have placed defenceman Soucy on injured reserve and recalled Woo from Abbotsford. Soucy has been out of the lineup since Jan. 20 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was originally expected to miss five to six weeks due to an undisclosed injury. The defenceman missed multiple games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury.

Carson Soucy, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, Woo has yet to play an NHL game. The Canucks selected him with the 37th pick in the second round of the 2018 Draft. The right-shot defenceman has spent the last four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL). He has five goals and 16 points in 42 games this season.

Woo could see some NHL action but will likely be an eighth defenceman. Head coach Rick Tocchet said the forward will get an opportunity to practice with the main roster, which is important for the club’s minor league players. The Canucks are looking to add depth to their blue line, which gives the young defenceman to prove himself as an option for the postseason.

Insider Thinks Canucks Aren’t Done Trading

Elliotte Friedman told Donnie and Dhali president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford believes the Canucks can win and a small trade isn’t out of the equation. He says adding a defenceman and depth on the blue line is important.

Friedman added the Calgary Flames want a first-round pick for Chris Tanev, but teams are offering a second for the blueliner. He said the Canucks probably can’t offer that, as they don’t have a 2024 second-round pick, but they have time to pull off a deal.

The Canucks will likely make one more deal before the trade deadline. The organization already made a big trade by adding Elias Lindholm, and another small move from Rutherford won’t be surprising based on his past.

Hoglander Praised for Play Against Capitals

Down 2-1 in the back half of a back-to-back against the Capitals, the Canucks needed someone to step up and tie the game. Hoglander scored a highlight reel goal with 8:48 to go in the second period.

He now has 16 goals in 51 games this season. The forward received praise from his head coach and teammates. Conor Garland mentioned Hoglander has been playing great lately for the Canucks, and it was nice seeing him get rewarded. Meanwhile, Tocchet was surprised Hoglander only had 11:54 time on ice.

“I thought I played him,” Tocchet said. “I thought Hoggy was a dog on the bone. You know, these games when some guys are tired. . . guys like Hoggy shine because he’s a motor. I thought Garland and him were our best players. Garland was excellent tonight, so give those two guys a lot of credit.”

Hoglander jumped into the club’s top six and played on Elias Pettersson’s wing. He has played hard all season after spending most of the 2022-23 season in the AHL. The time he spent in the AHL has paid off significantly.

Zadorov Suspended

The NHL suspended Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov for two games without pay. The blueliner hit Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond in the head during the matchup between the two teams on Feb. 10 and received a match penalty. He was also fined $39,062.50, which goes to the Players Emergency Assistance Fund. The Canucks already played one game without the blueliner against the Capitals, and he will likely return against the Red Wings on Feb. 15.

The Canucks acquired Zadorov from the Calgary Flames this season. With Soucy out of the lineup, losing Zadorov is tough for the blue line. However, the Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 13, which isn’t the toughest matchup.