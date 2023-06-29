Canucks News & Rumors: Willander, Soucy, Wood & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks selected Tom Willander at 11th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft. Additionally, the organization could sign a tall defenceman, and Carson Soucy is a likely target. Also, Miles Wood is a player the Canucks may target in free agency.

Canucks Draft Willander at 11th Overall

The Canucks drafted Willander with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He is a 6-foot-1, 179-pound right-shot defender, filling an organizational need for the club. The Swede played 39 games with Rogle BK U20, posting 25 points. Willander also played seven games for Sweden at the U18 World Junior Championship, scoring three goals and posting eight points while leading the blue line in time on ice. He will play for Boston University in the NCAA next year.

Tom Willander, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Willander is a fast-paced, physical defender with a high IQ and plays a two-way style of hockey. Fellow Swedish defenceman Axel Sandin Pellikka was also on the board as a right-shot defenceman. However, Willander plays a less flashy game but has great patients, and puck control, according to The Hockey Writers’ Peter Baracchini.

“He’s quick to activate and jump into the play and on the cycle in the offensive zone. He possesses strong edges and pivots to evade pressure when dealing with tough situations in tight spaces and usually comes out of them maintaining possession. Given his size, he shields the puck extremely well to maintain control, bide some time and spot a passing lane to get a play going.”

The Canucks had a few options at 11 but selected Willander to fix a long-time need on the right side of the blue line. Along with Sandin Pellikka, skilled winger Zach Benson was available. However, Willander is a great pick for the club as he is projected to become a top-four defenceman. He will likely see a lot of playing time alongside Quinn Hughes at some point in his NHL career. The remainder of the draft takes place on Thursday, June 29. The Canucks have two picks in the third round, three in the fourth and one pick in the sixth round.

Canucks to Add Big-Sized Defenceman

The Province’s Patrick Johnston said he would not be shocked if the Canucks signed a tall defenceman through free agency. The first tall blueliner that comes to mind is Soucy. Rick Dhaliwal previously noted the defender is a player the Canucks like. The Seattle Kraken will let him hit free agency on July 1, and the Canucks will likely target him. He stands at 6-foot-5, 208 pounds and has spent five years in the NHL.

Another free agent of interest is Cal Foote. The Nashville Predators did not qualify him, and he will become an unrestricted free agent. He stands at 6-foot-5, 224 pounds, and at 24 years old, the right-shot defenceman fits the players the Canucks said they’re interested in adding. Additionally, Foote’s dad, Adam, is an assistant coach with Vancouver, which could lead to the club becoming a favourite for him to join.

Free agency isn’t the only way the Canucks can add a defenceman with size. Frank Seravalli said the Tampa Lightning are trying to find Zach Bogosian a new home. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound defenceman comes with a cheap cap hit of $850,000 remaining in the final season of his contract. He could join the Canucks and provide the club with depth on the right side. Another trade target is Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov. David Pagnotta said the blueliner is on the Flames’ trade list, and the Canucks are one of the teams showing interest in the 6-foot-6, 248-pound defender.

Canucks Interested in Wood

Dhaliwal said the Canucks are one of many teams showing interest in Wood. The 27-year-old is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. He plays a gritty, high-energy game and can play up and down the lineup. He has played eight seasons with the New Jersey Devils, recording 78 goals and posting 148 points in 402 games.

Miles Wood, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another player of interest for the Canucks is J.T. Compher. The Colorado Avalanche acquired Ryan Johansen and Ross Colton in trades, which means Compher is the odd man out at centre. The Canucks can use the right-shot centre to fix their third-line centre needs. He is coming off a career season where he posted 52 points in 82 games, which included 17 goals.