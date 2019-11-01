ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Vancouver Canucks have recalled forward Sven Baertschi from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.

Baertschi was surprisingly put on waivers at the end of the Canucks’ training camp after returning from an injury-plagued 2018-19 campaign. Canucks coach Travis Green said at the time it was a difficult decision but the Swiss forward wasn’t at the top of his game in camp.

Baertschi had a career-high 18 goals and 17 assists in 2016-17 with Vancouver, and had 14 goals and 15 assists in 53 games the following season.

Sven Baertschi, Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But he was limited to 26 games in 2018-19 after missing time with post-concussion syndrome, and had just five goals and four assists.

Baertschi has two goals and eight assists in 10 games with the Comets this season.

The Canucks also placed forward Micheal Ferland on injured reserve list. Ferland suffered an upper-body injury in Vancouver’s game at Los Angeles on Wednesday, leaving the contest in the first period after a fight with the Kings’ Kyle Clifford.

Ferland a goal and four assists in 12 games for the Canucks this season. He had 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2018-19.

The Canucks played the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press