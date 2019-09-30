VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are looking to send left winger Sven Baertschi to the minors in the latest round of preseason cuts.

The club announced Monday that Baertschi has been placed on waivers alongside right-winger Nikolay Goldobin and defenceman Alex Biega, with all three designated for assignment to the Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y.

Baertschi’s assignment follows an abbreviated season where he played just 26 games due to a concussion and post-concussion syndrome.

The 26-year-old Swiss forward had 14 points last year, a marked departure from the career-high 18 goals and 17 assists he put up for the Canucks in 2016-17.

Goldobin spent part of last season skating on a line with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser before being a repeat healthy scratch. The 23-year-old Russian amassed 27 goals in 63 games.

Nikolay Goldobin, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Biega, 31, began last season with the Utica Comets before being called up amid a spate of injuries. He saw action in 41 games with the Canucks, registering 16 points.

Vancouver will kick off the season on Wednesday, battling the Oilers in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press