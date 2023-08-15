Capitals News & Rumors: Lindholm, Mantha & Fucale

The Washington Capitals have been rather quiet during this offseason, but there have recently been some news & rumors surrounding the team. In this column, there is speculation the Caps are looking to move a couple of players, there is a name the team is interested in bringing in, and an update on goaltender Zach Fucale.

Capitals Searching For Mantha/Kuznestov Suitors

Jim Parsons of The Hockey Writers recently mentioned this tidbit of information, noting the Capitals may be looking to move one of their stars. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff noted, “I don’t think there’s a huge likelihood or probability to it, but do think the Caps would like to find a way to move Evgeny Kuznetsov, still.” He also added, “we know they’d like to move (Anthony) Mantha.”

Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals recently re-signed Tom Wilson to a seven-year extension and signed Max Pacioretty and Matthew Phillips earlier in free agency, as well as adding Joel Edmundson via trade. Their goal as a team seems to be helping their best franchise player of all time, Alex Ovechkin, break the all-time goal-scoring record while attempting to make themselves competitive again after a weak season, so making a few moves helps them move towards their goal, but more should be done before the season begins.

Capitals Interested In Elias Lindholm?

The Hockey News writer Sammi Silber mentioned that the Capitals would have a challenge doing so but should monitor the Elias Lindholm situation with the Calgary Flames. The uncertainty surrounding the Capitals’ future may make it a struggle to re-sign Lindholm unless they overpay for him, but he’s a player that could help boost the team’s skill and help Ovechkin reach his goal of surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s goal total.

Silber writes:

“…his next contract will pay quite a bit, and the Capitals are on track to rebuild after the Alex Ovechkin era comes to an end. Given Lindholm’s refusal to commit to a struggling Flames team, it’s hard to imagine he wants to stick around for a retool. Unless it’s a rental situation, it’s unlikely that Lindholm could sign long-term if there’s a Stanley Cup favorite who’s willing to pay him the money he wants.”

Fucale Heading To KHL

Former Capitals goaltender Zach Fucale has left the organization to join Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on a one-year deal. Traktor executive Alexei Volkov told Sport24 in Russia, according to a DeepL-generated translation. “Here he wants to find new motivation for himself, to raise his level of play”

Latest News & Highlights

Fucale, who is a 28-year-old goaltender, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at 36th overall. He has played four games in the NHL but has spent the majority of his career in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he has played 149 games posting a .902 save percentage with a 2.75 goals-against average.

He will be looking to revamp his career after not being able to find his game at the NHL level, and will instead take his talents overseas in an attempt to find his confidence and potentially make a return after a really strong showing with the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, last season.

What’s Next For The Capitals?

While most of this is merel speculation, it’s hard not to get excited about the potential moves the team is ramping up to make leading up to the new season. Hopefully, they’ll make the right moves necessary to compete for a Stanley Cup in the 2023-24 season.

The Caps open their season at home on Oct. 13, 2023, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and are hoping to begin their campaign for their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.