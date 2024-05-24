Hurricanes’ Don Waddell Steps Down as GM, Eric Tulsky Named Interim

After 10 seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes as their President and later their general manager (GM), Don Waddell has stepped down to find a role somewhere else. Eric Tulsky, the team’s Vice President of Hockey Management and Strategy, was given the interim tag in the meantime.
Per the Hurricanes, they will look for a long-term replacement for Waddell. He was the GM of the Atlanta Thrashers from their creation through the 2009-10 season, essentially lasting throughout the entire existence of the franchise. He will bring a lot of experience and knowledge to the next team he goes with.
Following the Hurricanes’ second-round loss to the New York Rangers, they will likely be having a big offseason. The contracts of important players such as Jake Guentzel, Seth Jarvis, Martin Necas, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce have all expired. Their new GM might have a few tall orders on their hands as they try to bring Carolina its first Stanley Cup since 2006.