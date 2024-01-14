Cody Hodgson Looking to Make Return to NHL

In his Saturday Headlines segment during the game between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (Jan. 13) evening, Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell that former NHL forward Cody Hodgson has been given a clean bill of health and is looking to return to the NHL. Back in 2017, Hodgson was forced to retire early after being diagnosed with malignant hypothermia. Seven years later, it seems as though Hodgson is ready to try and end his career his way rather than go out the way he almost did.

Friedman noted that Hodgson is aware he likely won’t get back to the NHL level right away and will have to work his way back up, but he is still willing to come back and try. Hodgson hasn’t played hockey since the 2015-16 season when he split the season between the Nashville Predators in the NHL and the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he played a total of 53 games.

Cody Hodgson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Before being forced to retire, Hodgson had played 328 games scoring 64 goals and adding 78 assists for 142 points. He spent time with the Vancouver Canucks, Predators, and Buffalo Sabres. He was the former 10th overall pick by the Canucks back in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

How Will Hodgson Work His Way Back?

If Hodgson ever wants a shot to play in the NHL again, he will likely have to restart his career in the AHL with a team that will give him a professional tryout (PTO) or an AHL contract. Friedman mentions that Hodgson has begun skating again and might still have the speed to play at the professional level, but it will still be a long road back to the professional level for Hodgson.

After what was almost a terrible way to end a career for someone who worked his whole life to play the game he loved, this is a rare second chance for Hodgson. Hopefully, he can make his way back to the NHL and have one of the best comeback stories in NHL history.