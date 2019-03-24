Connor McMichael – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Connor McMichael

2017-18 Team: London Knights (#11)

Date of Birth: January 15, 2001

Place of Birth: Ajax, Ontario

Ht: 6’0” Wt: 170 lbs.

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

The major piece that the London Knights picked up in their Robert Thomas deal with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Connor McMichael has solidified his role with the Knights over the past couple of seasons. Following the deal in 2017-18, the center put up just six points in 28 games – followed by a fat zero as the team was swept in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

Connor McMichael of the London Knights. (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

This season has been much different, however, for the 18-year-old as he finished second on the team in points with 72 – behind Kevin Hancock who spent the majority of the year in Owen Sound before joining the Knights.

That said, McMichael has developed well in the Knights’ system with 36 goals this season and using his body to get into the grimy areas – making him a tough little player to play against. While he would ideally be a bit bigger in frame, McMichael has picked up the consistency of his play over the last calendar year and continues to develop into the same type of player that the Knights traded for him – Thomas.

McMichael plays well in the defensive zone, but the focus when it comes to this player is what he does on the offensive end. Give him another year in the London Knights’ system, playing under the Hunters and he should be a memorable first-round pick in this year’s NHL Draft.

Connor McMichael – NHL Draft Projection

A fringe first-rounder, the Knights’ forward played himself into a possible top 31 pick this season. While there’s still potential that he could slide slightly to the top of the second round, McMichael should be a late first-round pick – somewhere between 25th and 31st overall.

Quotables

“McMichael is an excellent two-way player with an extremely high hockey IQ. He is a very strong puck possession player. His anticipation is very good. He is a very effective forechecker and does not shy away from playing in the dirt areas. Once he adds more muscle and mass, he should become even more effective.” – Dominic Tiano/OHL Writers

“He’s got skill, he’s got very, very good hockey sense, he can make plays and score and he has a deceptive shot as well.” – Rob Simpson/London Knights Associate General Manager

“McMichael leads the top tier London Knights in points and drives the play on a consistent basis, reminding me of Auston Matthews because he loves to rove around the hash marks and unleash his shot. One of his biggest assets is how the puck always seems to find his stick. He has a knack for knowing how to be in the right place at the right time which is an elite skill that is found in many top players at the NHL level.” – Marcus Griep/Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Shot and release

Hockey IQ and instincts

Determination

Leadership

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Skating

Consistency

Size and filling out his frame

NHL Potential

Taken at face value, McMichael won’t be an immediate impact player at the NHL level. He may start as a bottom six forward – the way that Robert Thomas has in St. Louis this season – but has the potential to climb into a top-six role as he develops into a legitimate pro. He has the offensive ability, but it’ll come down to his overall consistency.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5 | Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10 | Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

The awards section is light for the 18-year-old at this point, but it’s not likely going to stay that way for long. While there aren’t any league-wide awards to discuss, McMichael did win the Knights’ Race to the Coulter’s Three Star Cup – having been named one of the three stars for games the most times this season.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos