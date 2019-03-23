Arthur Kaliyev – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Arthur Kaliyev

2017-18 Team: Hamilton Bulldogs (#34)

Date of Birth: June 26, 2001

Place of Birth: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Ht: 6’2” Wt: 190 lbs.

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Ranked all across the first round, Hamilton Bulldogs’ forward Arthur Kaliyev is an offensive threat every time he touches the puck. At 17 years old, he reached the 100-point mark for the Bulldogs this year in just his second season with the team, following a 48-point rookie season.

An OHL champ in his rookie year, Kaliyev was taken by the Bulldogs in the second round and 26th overall in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection. He is a talented winger who has the ability to fly past defenders using his strong skating and explosive speed. While he has the ability to throw goaltenders off with his quick release, Kaliyev does have some work to do when it comes to his defensive zone coverage.

Arthur Kaliyev of the Hamilton Bulldogs finished his second OHL season with 102 points. (Photo by Aaron Bell/OHL Images)

Over two seasons with the Bulldogs, he’s been able to show what he brings to the offensive side of the puck with 150 points through 135 regular season games. On top of that, he added 11 points in 21 playoff games in 2017-18 as the Bulldogs won the OHL Championship and made a Memorial Cup appearance.

While he should be back in junior with the Bulldogs next season, it won’t be long before we see the likes of Kaliyev with an NHL franchise.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Arthur Kaliyev – NHL Draft Projection

Whether he’s a mid-round pick or a late-round selection, Kaliyev is likely going to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. A left-handed winger, he blew through the OHL competition in just his second season with the Bulldogs which likely helped his draft stock moving forward. With that in mind, look for him to go anywhere between 17th overall and 25th overall when it’s all said and done.

Quotables

“Artie’s got a skill that, for me, is as unique as I’ve ever seen. He’s 17 years old…he’s young. He’s got the heart and the approach of a 15-year-old, which is kinda cool. Artie’s ceiling is so high. When this guy matures physically and mentally – the guy just continues to score, that’s what he does. His 60-foot game in the ‘O’ zone is amazing. We’re trying to get him to play that 60-foot game in the neutral zone and that 60-foot game in the ‘D’ zone and he’s responding. And it’s not affecting his stats. He’s starting to get into bodies, he’s starting to block shots, he’s starting to get on the penalty kill; he’s doing so many amazing things.” – Dave Matsos/Hamilton Bulldogs head coach

“When Kaliyev gets going, the traits you notice the most in his game are the quick bursts to the net that catch defensemen off guard to score in close. He doesn’t engage in puck battles often, but his wrist shot is quick and powerful and can score often with both the forehand and the backhand.” – Steven Ellis/The Hockey News

“I’ve got him top five. I think Arthur Kaliyev is the real deal. This is a young man who – you show up and score 31 as a rookie in the OHL – you can’t help but take people by storm. And his development can only go up from here because everything he does is just so natural.” – Reed Duthie/Hamilton Bulldogs play-by-play announcer

Strengths

Shot

Offensive sight

Skating and speed

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Defensive game

Utilizing his physicality

NHL Potential

He has some work to do on the defensive end of the game, but with a little development in his own end, Kaliyev should be able to find himself in a top-six role at some point early on his career. He has the offensive ability to be there, it’ll come down to how well he develops the rest of his game.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5 | Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10 | Defence – 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

While he’s still a young player, Kaliyev has already found himself that winning pedigree. As an OHL rookie in 2017-18, Kaliyev was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team on route to an OHL Championship with the Bulldogs.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos