Corey Perry Considering Signing With Edmonton Oilers

This season, the Edmonton Oilers have gone from the bottom of the league standings to fighting their way back into a Western Conference Wild Card spot. Recently, there was more good news, as the team has been connected to veteran forward Corey Perry. It has been reported the 38-year-old is interested in signing with the club.

Perry was recently given NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s permission to return to the league, making him free to sign with any team. His contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this season following an incident they deemed detrimental to the organization and violated their code of conduct. With permission to return, several teams will likely be interested in his services.

In 16 games with the Blackhawks before being terminated, Perry scored four goals and added five assists for nine points and was minus-5.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In an appearance on OilersNation Everyday, Frank Seravalli mentioned that while there are plenty of teams interested in Perry and doing their due diligence, there is legitimate interest from Perry in joining the Oilers.

“The Oilers are on a list of five to seven teams, They’ve put themselves in a position where they are in the conversation for his services. I think too they wanted to find out what Perry has been up to since leaving the Blackhawks.” – Frank Seravalli on the OilersNation Everyday podcast

Other NHL Teams Interested In Perry

While there haven’t been any concrete connections between Perry and another team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers all come to mind as potential fits.

However, there seems to be mutual interest between the Oilers and Perry, so hopefully, the Oilers can get a deal done. He would be a great addition to the team’s bottom six forward group should he choose to sign, and he’d likely sign for less than the $4 million he signed for with the Blackhawks.