Devils’ 2023-24 In-Season Awards: Halfway Point

The 2023-24 New Jersey Devils season has not gone the way anyone expected through 42 games as they sit seventh in the Metropolitan division with 47 points and a 22-17-3 record. The Eastern Conference Wild-Card race will likely not be decided until late in the season as around six teams are fighting for the same spot. Most teams in the Eastern Conference have played between 41-44 games, making games in hand an important factor in the race.

For the Devils, this season has been a major disappointment. Coming into the season, expectations were rightfully high due to the record-breaking 2022-23 campaign that the team had. Securing top wingers Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier and adding supplemental pieces led to pre-season predictions of the team being top contenders.

With a laundry list of injuries occurring at the same time, exceptionally poor goaltending, and underperforming leaders, the team finds itself in a tough position at the halfway point. However, some players have been extremely valuable to the team and others have been underrated all season. Lastly, what needs the improvement is not necessarily one player, but the people making decisions about the team.

Most Valuable Players: Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt

The Devils’ key players on offense for most of the season are Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Hughes was selected to his third NHL All-Star Game and will represent the Devils in Toronto as long as he is healthy. However, the 22-year-old center has struggled to remain healthy this season and has missed 10 games so far. In 32 games played, he has scored 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points.

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, Bratt has played in all 42 games this season and has scored 16 goals and 30 assists for 46 points. Though he does not drive the play as well as Hughes, Bratt being able to play every game and lead the team in scoring is impressive and shows his value to the Devils. Of all skaters, only eight have played in all 42 games, and Bratt is the sole left-winger on the list.

Without both of these players, the Devils would not be competing for a Wild Card spot. If Hughes can come back quickly and remain healthy, their chances of having a better second half will become higher. However, it would also need to be supported by better goaltending that can come from Nico Daws or a potential trade target. Nevertheless, Hughes and Bratt will be some of the most valuable players on the Devils for many years to come.

Other contenders: Nico Hischier

Most Underrated Players: Michael McLeod and Luke Hughes

With all of the injuries the Devils has endured this season, players have had to step up in increased roles. Michael McLeod and Luke Hughes are two players who have seen their ice time increase due to the absence of other players. Luckily, both have stepped up to the challenge and filled the holes admirably.

The last request. Devils fans will be so happy with this, haha. Michael McLeod has been freaking awesome this season! If the Devils will play in playoffs with 100% healthy Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier & Michael McLeod as their first three centers, they're gonna be so good. https://t.co/erxVghnvJf pic.twitter.com/dwxHhVVMvt — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) January 16, 2024

The Devils’ top two centers have missed a combined 21 games, which is half of what the team has played. In Hughes’ and Nico Hichier’s absence, McLeod was placed into a top-six center role and was incredibly impactful. He has 10 goals and nine assists in 42 games. Though those are not huge numbers, McLeod has been excellent at driving the play and making impacts in every area of the ice. Furthermore, he leads the league in faceoff percentage with an amazing 66% win rate.

Luke Hughes is in the middle of his rookie season and is the highest-scoring rookie defenseman with eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He is also fourth in overall rookie scoring (led by the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard who has 33 points.) The next defender on the rookie scoring list is the Minnesota Wild’s Brock Faber, who has 21 points in 43 games.

Other contenders: Erik Haula and Simon Nemec

Needs Improvement: The Front Office

As a whole, the first half of the season has been a failure for the Devils. With the deep roster and expectations leading into the season, it is fair for fans to be frustrated with the position the team is in. Going into the season with Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid as the goaltending duo was an obvious mistake from the beginning (especially considering that a plethora of rumors came out that the Devils were looking for a goalie.) The team was involved in rumors centered around Connor Hellebuyck, John Gibson, and Jakob Markstrom. Unfortunately, nothing came to fruition and goaltending has been one of the main reasons for losses this season.

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, as the Devils lose to lesser teams such as the San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, and Anaheim Ducks, head coach Lindy Ruff is receiving rightful criticism. Common trends have emerged in each game such as allowing the first goal, making poor plays in the defensive zone, and not simplifying the game enough. Though Ruff is not fully to blame for the underwhelming first half, he has not been able to get the most out of the roster.

Whether the team needs to make a trade, coaching change, or both, it has to happen sooner rather than later to save the season.