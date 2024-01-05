Devils’ Jack Hughes Named 2024 All-Star

The NHL announced the first 32 All-Stars that will travel to Toronto in February to represent their respective teams. Jack Hughes is the New Jersey Devils’ representative and will make his third NHL All-Star Game appearance. The 22-year-old center is a perfect choice for the All-Star Game due to his flashy play, high skill, and entertaining personality.

Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his first appearance in 2022, Hughes recorded three goals and one assist at 20 years old. Furthermore, he tied Claude Giroux for the most points on the Metropolitan team. In 2023, he did not record any points, but he became the first-ever Florida-born NHL player to appear in multiple NHL All-Star Games.

Hughes’ 2023-24 Season So Far

In 31 games, Hughes has 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points. He is on pace to break the 100-point mark that has loomed over him since ending last season with 99 points. The star forward missed five games due to a shoulder injury that he sustained after a heavy fall into the boards. Luckily, he was able to return quickly to continue chasing 100 points.

Latest News & Highlights

The young forward’s skill and dominance have emerged over the past two seasons. He ranks ninth in points dating back to last season through the current season. Of the top 20 point producers in the past two seasons, he is the only player born past the year 2000. Despite his young age, Hughes has already played in 275 career games and has registered 102 goals and 150 points for 252 points. Out of five seasons that he has played in, this will be his third appearance at an All-Star Game and not his last.

Though Hughes’ is the clear choice to represent the Devils, other players deserve recognition as well. Jesper Bratt is 15th in points in the league with 14 goals and 29 assists for 44 points. Furthermore, rookie defenseman Luke Hughes is 24th in the league in defenseman scoring with seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points. Unfortunately, other Devils will have to rely on fans to get them to the All-Star Game, as the last remaining spots will be determined by a voting system. Nevertheless, Jack Hughes is a phenomenal representative for the Devils at the 2024 All-Star Games in Toronto.