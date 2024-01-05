Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat Named 2024 NHL All-Star

With the 2023-24 NHL season hitting its halfway point soon, it means that the All-Star Game is just around the corner. Tonight (Jan.4), the first 32 players for the game are being announced, starting with the Eastern Conference players. For the Detroit Red Wings, there were a couple of players who could have gotten the nod to represent the winged wheel, but the team’s lone representative as of now is Alex DeBrincat.

After being brought back to his home state this offseason, DeBrincat has had some lofty expectations and hopes tagged to his name and game. To start the season, he played up to those expectations while leading the Red Wings’ offense with Dylan Larkin on the first line as the team started off hot after dropping their season opener. ]

But as the team returned from their trip to Sweden, they hit a lull and so did DeBrincat. It seems as DeBrincat and Larkin go as the team’s top duo and leaders, so does the rest of the team. As of late, he has seemingly gotten himself back and going offensively after the team signed Patrick Kane and paired the two back up (former Chicago Blackhawk teammates).

Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeBrincat has been a driving force for the Red Wings power play, showing off his rocket of a shot while also being able to get involved in the assist department as well. Through the first 38 games of his Red Wing career, he has tallied a team-leading seven goals and six assists on the man advantage. But his strong play has not been restricted to just the man advantage, as he has tallied a total of 25 even-strength points.

While leading the Red Wings in both goals (17) and assists (21), DeBrincat has been possibly one of the brightest spots for an up-and-down start to the Red Wings’ season and has earned himself the title of “NHL All-Star” in his first season in Detroit. His play has also helped elevate the play of Larkin, who could be looked at as being deserving of a spot at the All-Star Game as well. DeBrincat and Larkin will both be relied upon heavily throughout the second half of the season as the Red Wings look to end their playoff drought.