Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho Named 2024 NHL All-Star

For the third time in his career, Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho has been selected for the National Hockey League’s annual All-Star Game. The league announced its selection on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.

Now that the NHL has announced the first 32 players, one from each of the league’s franchises, fans will have the opportunity to vote for an additional 12 players to participate. A total of eight skaters and four goalies will be selected through fan votes.

Aho first appeared in an All-Star Game in 2019. When he returned in 2022, he was joined by teammate Frederik Andersen in net and head coach Rod Brind’Amour behind the bench.

Aho’s Super Star Season

In 35 games played so far this season, Aho has found the white nylon hanging behind the netminder 15 times. He has also provided the assist for another 28 of his teammates’ goals. In part amplified by an 11-point week to close out 2023, he ranks 16th in scoring this season with 43 points.

Aho was the clear choice on the Hurricanes roster. 2023 All-Star Andrei Svechnikov would normally have a case to be made at this point in the season, but the Russian winger has been sidelined for a chunk of the season while mending his surgically repaired ACL from last March and a bruised rib in mid-December.

Fellow winger Seth Jarvis, who in just three seasons has been rewarded with playing time in all situations, is in the midst of a breakout season. He has scored 13 goals in the team’s first 38 games, which is only one shy of his total last season of 14 goals in 82 games. Yet, it looks like he’ll either have to be voted in by fans or wait until next season to become an All-Star.

NHL All-Star Weekend

Hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL has extended All-Star weekend to three days, creating enough time for the Tim Horton’s NHL All-Star Player Draft at 6 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Feb. 1st. It’s an event NHL fans have been clamoring for since the league moved away from the fantasy draft concept following the 2015 All-Star Game.

Later that night, the league will also amplify the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) when stars of the new league face off in the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. While this isn’t the first time elite female players have been featured during NHL All-Star weekend, it will be the first time the NHL has used its spotlight to promote a women’s professional league.