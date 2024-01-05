Senators’ Brady Tkachuk Named 2024 NHL All-Star

The NHL announced the members of the NHL’s All-Star Game for the 2023-24 season, and the Ottawa Senators’ representative will be Brady Tkachuk. The captain of the Senators has scored 16 goals and 27 points through the first 33 games of the season.

There was an argument for a number of players on the Senators to be named an All-Star. Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Jakob Chychrun are certainly in the conversation to be the representative from Ottawa, but ultimately, it was Tkachuk. This will be his fourth appearance at the event in his young six-year career.

There was certainly some hope around the fanbase that Batherson would get the nod after missing the event after suffering an injury on a reckless play by Aaron Dell that left him injured with a high-ankle sprain. Nonetheless, there isn’t much of an argument against Tkachuk.

True Leader, Right Person to Represent

There are so many popular faces in Ottawa but this is Tkachuk’s team. He is on pace to set a new career high in goals, but also penalty minutes. This hasn’t been a perfect season by any means, but there are not many more deserving than him on the roster. Having Tkachuk and his personality at the event is something that the NHL will embrace, and having him participate in events like the Hardest Slap Shot will be entertaining.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Four straight All-Star Games for the captain is fantastic. He is following in his father’s footsteps as Keith Tkachuk had five appearances in his career, and his brother Matthew Tkachuk has two appearances and could be a late vote-in for this year still.

There have been moments when Brady has been emotional, even over the top with it, and his play has looked discouraged, but the honour of attending this event could be a huge turning point in the season for him. His results have been far from poor, but there is certainly room for improvement.

Did the NHL and Senators make the right choice? That could be debated, but Tkachuk has been chosen and it is time for the city and fans to embrace it and cheer him on.