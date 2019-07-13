Countdown to Puck Drop Series Index

Introducing The Hockey Writers’ Countdown to Puck Drop series. From now until the puck drops on the 2019-20 NHL’s regular season on Oct. 2 when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators, we’ll be producing content that’s connected to the number of days remaining on that particular day. Some posts may be associated with a player’s number, while others will be connected to a year or length of time. We’re really excited about this series as we take you through the remainder of summer in anticipation of the return of NHL hockey.
Day 82
New York Rangers
Martin Straka’s Rangers Tenure
Day 81
Chicago Blackhawks
Hossa’s Journey From Curse to Cup
Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Cernak’s Importance to the Lightning