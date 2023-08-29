David Krejci Thankful for Incredible Bruins’ NHL Journey

Two weeks ago, David Krejci announced his retirement from the Boston Bruins and the NHL after 16 seasons. In his announcement, he expressed gratitude to Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for giving him the time to make this decision. Krejci also thanked the Jacobs family and the Bruins organization for believing in him throughout his career.

Krejci Noted Some Tough Parts of Being an NHL Player

A part of Krejci’s announcement hinted at some of the personal costs of being an NHL player – especially coming from another continent to North America to play. He picked out two groups to thank – first his mom and dad and second his wife and children. In the announcement, he noted some specific thank-you notes.

David Krejci and David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“To my mom and dad – Thank you for letting me chase my dream of playing in the NHL. Being a father, I now realize how hard it had to be to send your kid to another continent with no English. Without your support, my NHL dream would still be a dream and not a reality.”

He added about his brother: “To my brother Zdenek – We dreamt the same thing as kids but only one of us was fortunate to experience it. You never complained and you were never jealous of me – you were the exact opposite of that. I don’t think you understand how much influence you have had on my career, and for that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Finally, he noted his wife and children: “To my wife Naomi and my kids Elina and Everett – As I’m writing this and hearing you and the kids playing and being really loud it makes me happy that I get to experience it in real life and not over the phone when we are on trips far away. You understood all the hard work I had to put in and all the hours in the summer to get ready for a new season. You always listened when I was in my lows and gave me strength and the right advice. Now it’s time for me to try to be the best husband and father I can be and support you in our next chapter in life.”

Krejci Had an Incredible NHL and Bruins’ Journey

As he reflected on his NHL journey since being drafted in 2004, Krejci acknowledged the incredible and driven people he worked with. He noted the team’s three Stanley Cup Final appearances and a championship win in 2011. He emphasized the strong friendships he has formed within the organization, and he vowed that he would always be there for his now-former teammates.

Krejci extended special appreciation to his teammates, highlighting how they evolved from coworkers to friends over the years, with some becoming his closest friends. He celebrated the camaraderie and friendships that developed through the sport of hockey. In an interview below, he reflected on his remarkable NHL career and shared his pride in helping the Bruins transform into a hockey powerhouse during his tenure.

A Review of Krejci’s Hockey Career

Krejci’s NHL journey began when he was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. His NHL debut came during the 2006-07 season; and, over the seasons, he evolved into a key player for the Bruins.

His impressive regular-season stats reveal his consistency as a scorer and playmaker. Notably, Krejci reached the 60-point mark six times during his tenure with the team. His playoff performance was equally impressive, with significant contributions to the team’s postseason success.

Krejci’s career wasn’t confined to the NHL; he also spent time playing at home in the Czech Extraliga, where he also excelled. His versatility and ability to adapt to different leagues showed his adaptability as a player.

After 16 seasons with the Bruins, Krejci’s leaving a legacy of excellence and dedication. His NHL totals are impressive. He’s played over 1,000 games and scored nearly 800 points. His departure from the Bruins after the 2022-23 season will mark the end of an era. However, his contributions will live on as a huge part of the Bruins’ history.

Krejci Especially Remembers Two Players Who Helped Him

In the interview above, Krejci talked about the start of his career, his early years with the Bruins, and the key role two of his teammates, Marc Savard and Patrice Bergeron, played in helping him grow into the player he became.

Krejci lacked confidence when he entered the NHL. He shared that, while making it to the NHL was a dream come true, staying in the league required relentless effort and dedication. As Krejci noted, “People say it’s easy to make it, but it’s really hard to stay in the league.”

Krejci was fortunate to have Savard and Bergeron as mentors. Learning from these two seasoned veterans played a huge role in his development as a player. Krejci remembers fondly, “I had two really good players in front of me, Savvy and Bergie. I learned so much from them. Bergy pushed me hard in the summer, and I take pride in my summer workouts every year because I know how hard he works.”

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Krejci also praised Bergeron’s work ethic and professionalism, both on and off the ice. “Watching him and seeing his work ethic made me a better player. I knew I could never come close to what he does, but just being around him and trying to be as good as him made me a better player.”

Krejci Was Proud to Be Part of the Bruins’ Transformation

Although Krejci dreamed of becoming an NHL player, it was anything but a simple journey. He remembered his early days with the Bruins when the team struggled. Often they missed the playoffs or exited in the first round. Often TD Garden was “filled” with empty seats.

In fact, one of Krejci’s fondest memories was that he was part of the team’s transformation. He takes pride in believing he helped the revitalization of the franchise. And, indeed, he was full value for playing his part.

Krejci remembered those early days with the Bruins. “When I first made the team, the Bruins didn’t make the playoffs. And if they did, they’d be out in the first round. I remember when I was in Providence, going to watch games at TD Garden, and it wasn’t sold out. So, I take pride in the fact that in my first few years, we brought the fans back, and ever since, it’s been amazing playing in front of them.”

The Bottom Line

Krejci’s journey from a young NHL player to a seasoned veteran and now to a former player has been marked by dedication, hard work, and the helpful mentorship of his teammates. Two teammates, especially, stood out in his fondest memories. Those were Savard and Bergeron.

Krejci’s gratitude for their influence remains evident. In sharing his memories, he shows just how powerful the impact of friends and mentors can be in the world of NHL hockey.