Devils’ 2023-24 In-Season Awards: Depth Pieces Stepping Up

As the New Jersey Devils approach the quarter mark of the 2023-24 season, the biggest headline for the team is the injuries that they have dealt with. Despite the biggest pieces in Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier returning throughout the past five games, other players got hurt or remained out. Players who are currently injured for New Jersey are Tomas Nosek, Erik Haula, Timo Meier, and Dougie Hamilton.

The Devils’ overall start to the season has been disappointing and underwhelming. The team has struggled to get into a rhythm and find consistent play. The main culprit to the problem has been the goaltending and poor defensive play. The team has played 20 games and sits with a 10-9-1 record, and for the expectations that were set before the season, the record is concerning.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jack Hughes came back to the lineup against the New York Rangers, and the addition of the first-overall pick was a huge spark to the team. In his last five games, Hughes has registered a whopping 31 shots on goal. As he reaclimates to the game and pace, there is little reason to believe he will not pick up right where he left off.

Devils Competition: Nov. 18th – Nov. 28th

In their last five games, the Devils earned a record of 2-3-0. They fell to the New York Rangers by a score of 5-3. After, they traveled to Detroit, where they gave their worst performance of the season and lost 4-0 to the Red Wings. The losing streak continued with a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at home. Finally, the Devils were able to dominate in a game against the Buffalo Sabres that they won 7-2, holding the Sabres to just 12 shots on goal. Lastly, New Jersey defeated the New York Islanders 5-4 in a thrilling and exciting game where Curtis Lazar put the team up with 20 seconds remaining in the contest.

Latest News & Highlights

With the team coming off of two emotional wins, there is hope they will finally get their season back on track. However, fans will wait for injury updates and roster moves. Samuel Laberge was called up from the Utica Comets of the AHL, pointing towards a doubtful return of an injured player.

Most Valuable Player: Dawson Mercer

Dawson Mercer’s start to the season was the worst of his career. He was pointless in the first 10 games before scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks. However, the the past five games, he has started to prove why he is a big part of the team. He recorded two goals and two assists and is getting back to his style of play. Furthermore, Mercer was a factor on the defensive side of the game and helped save sure goals. The 22-year-old has eight points in the last 10 games and is heating up.

Top dawg goes top cheese. pic.twitter.com/kXCne51Q93 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 29, 2023

When Mercer is a factor in the game, he is all over the ice and scoresheet. He is used on the power play and penalty kill and is not afraid to get into tough areas of the ice. With the defensive struggles that the team has been dealing with, the forwards reading plays to drop back and help will only improve the team’s chances of winning. In the past five games, Mercer has played an average of 18:07, which ranks behind only two other wingers, Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli.

Mercer’s energy and effort that he provides every game is a valuable and irreplaceable feat in a player. If he is producing and playing great hockey, the team is bound to have more success.

Other contenders: Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes

Most Underrated Player: Alexander Holtz

For Devils fans, a player that they are desperately anxious to see improvement from is Alexander Holtz. The 2020 first-round pick was brought to New Jersey to score goals with his impressive shot. Unfortunately, he has not been with the club for long enough to prove himself. However, the young Swedish forward is getting a better chance this season and is showing obvious improvement. In 20 games, he has six goals and three assists for nine points.

Related: Devils and Flames Are Perfect Trade Partners

In Holtz’s last five games, he scored two goals and one assist for three points. Though the numbers are not very high, he’s been able to pot timely goals that have kept the team in the game. He was the lone goalscorer in the game against the Blue Jackets to keep it within reach. He also had the third most shots on the team with 15 in the last five games, despite playing around five minutes less than the top two players in J. Hughes and Bratt.

Blink and you miss it. pic.twitter.com/zHNhzyqj7a — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 26, 2023

Other contenders: Ondrej Palat and Brendan Smith

Needs Improvement: Dougie Hamilton

Unfortunately for New Jersey, Dougie Hamilton left the game against the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury. The team pulled off and even boasted about the win through one of the world’s most famous buildings without the veteran defenseman. Nevertheless, Hamilton has struggled mightily on defense for the entire season.

In the last five games, the offensive defenseman has four assists and 10 shots on goal. Though the reason he is the highest-paid Devils player is offense, his defense has been costly to the team. In their 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, head coach Lindy Ruff was verbally upset with the defender’s play.

Head coach Lindy Ruff didn't mince words about Dougie Hamilton's play in the #NJDevils 2-1 loss to the #CBJ.



"Really, not good." — Lindy Ruff



More via @njdhockeynow⤵️https://t.co/IfM31bWVH1 — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNHL) November 24, 2023

Hamilton is a veteran defenseman and must incorporate his experience and hockey knowledge into his game. Pinching at poor times and stepping into the rush is beneficial when it is done well. Otherwise, the back end is left open for the opposing team to take advantage. The team’s defense needs to find improvement as soon as possible. Hamilton’s commitment to defending first will have to become a part of his game to avoid costly mistakes.

Other contenders: Jonas Siegenthaler and Nathan Bastian

The Devils’ lack of through the first quarter of the season has been damaging their record. With key pieces returning and hopeful short-term injuries to the rest of the injured players, New Jersey has to build momentum and start stringing together wins.