Devils’ Perfect Backup Goalie Option is Jaroslav Halak

Rampant speculation abounds regarding whether the New Jersey Devils are looking to acquire an elite goaltender to add the final piece of their championship puzzle. Adding a goalie like Connor Hellebuyck or Juuse Saros would solidify the position, but it’s not the only palatable option. With limited cap space remaining, the Devils would be wise to reach out to Jaroslav Halak and see if they can sign him as their backup for this coming season.

Devils Lacking an Experienced Goaltender

The Devils have put themselves in a position to be a perennial Stanley Cup contender for this and several years to come. Their playoff run ended earlier than they had wished last season, in large part due to a lack of elite goaltending. With the current acquisition and cap cost, along with the fading of elite netminding, no simple solutions exist to solve their goaltending issues.

Last season, the Devils rode strong play from a tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid to setting a team record for wins. The play of Vanecek deteriorated in the playoffs, and Schmid’s lack of experience showed up in the second round after he outdueled reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin in a seven-game victory over the Rangers in the first round.

Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes scores on Vitek Vanecek of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Devils are unwilling or unable to afford to make a significant upgrade in skill, then they should look to find a capable, experienced goalie who can play in tandem with Vanecek and allow Schmid to get a full season of reps in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Devils thought they had that player in Jonathan Bernier, a veteran Cup winner. But he injured his hip ten games into his Devils tenure and is likely headed to retirement after reaggravating the injury during his rehab. To fill the role now, they will have to go outside the organization, and the best player available within their budget is Jaroslav Halak, who has indicated he wants to continue playing.

Halak Consistent, Underrated, & Experienced

The 38-year-old Halak has demonstrated remarkable consistency over a 17-year career. In that time, he has had only one season with a sub .900 save percentage (SV%), and that occurred ten years ago when he posted a .899 SV%. He is 43rd all-time in wins by a goaltender with 295 and has a career .915 SV%.

Similarly, he has only posted a season with a goals against average (GAA) above 3.0 once in his career. His GAA last season for the Rangers was 2.72, and for his career, he has a 2.50 GAA. He shined on the penalty kill last season, saving more goals above expected than Shesterkin despite playing half as many games, and had a significantly higher SV% on unblocked high-danger chances than Shesterkin (via Money Puck).

Jaroslav Halak with the Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Halak did not get the call in the series against the Devils, but he does have a history of playing well in the playoffs. His career playoff numbers of .919 SV% and 2.48 GAA are actually better than his regular season career stats. He likely would not be a team’s first choice to start a playoff game, but his history ensures that should the Devils encounter any goaltending issues in the playoffs, he has the capacity and history to step in and succeed.

Related: Devils & Fitzgerald Need to Go All-In This Offseason

Latest News & Highlights

There are multiple roles that a player with Halak’s experience could fill for the Devils, and he is a fit regardless of whether they upgrade in the starter’s net. Vanecek has never played with an older, experienced goaltender who could act as a mentor. He would benefit from a player of Halak’s stature, both historically and physically. Like Vanecek, Halak is one of the smaller goalies in the NHL in terms of height and weight. Unlike Vanecek, he has demonstrated durability and playoff success.

That type of example in the locker room on a day-to-day basis could only benefit Vanecek’s development into a bona fide starter. Should the Devils instead move Vanecek for a player like Hellebuyck, then Halak can play a similar role to what he did last season behind Shesterkin, making him ideal for the team.

Devils’ Cap Space

Kevin Bahl remains the only unsigned restricted free agent who received a qualifying offer from the Devils; he figures to slot in with a salary between $900,000 and $1 million. Without re-signing him, the Devils have just under $3 million in cap space. Even taking Bahl’s potential contract into consideration, there is sufficient space to sign Halak.

In the last two seasons, Halak’s salary counted as $1.5 million against the cap, but he can sign a contract as an over-35-year-old player that includes performance bonuses that would help the Devils with cap issues. Cost should not be an issue in signing Halak, even if he isn’t willing to take a small discount for a chance at crowning his long career with a Stanley Cup.

The Devils need to improve their goaltending. They have expressed a desire to get Schmid a full slate of AHL games to more fully prepare him for a starter’s workload. Regardless of whether they choose to move Vanecek in exchange for an upgrade or want to try to run it back with him, Halak can provide the proper amount of support to either course at a cost that won’t constrain flexibility. He would also bring a level of success and experience that has been lacking at the position since the departure of Martin Brodeur. While not the only option, Halak is the best option for the Devils.