4 Devils Breakout Candidates for 2023-24

The New Jersey Devils have had their fair share of breakout candidates over the last few years. In 2021-22, Jesper Bratt totaled 26 goals and 73 points in 76 games. He backed that up with a career-high 32 goals and 73 points in 82 contests this past season.

Jack Hughes also caught the eyes of many fans, as he had 56 points in only 49 games due to injuries. That is a 94-point pace over 82 games, however. And he followed that up with 99 points in 78 appearances in 2022-23.

Nico Hischier shouldn’t be forgotten, either. Though he’s been one of the Devils’ mainstays for a few years, he had the best season of his career in 2021-22, totaling 21 goals and 60 points in 70 games. He bested that this past season with a career-high 31 goals and 80 points.

That’s the Devils’ core (along with Timo Meier), but who will join them next? Even after totaling 52 wins this past season, the organization still has a few potential top- and middle-of-the-lineup players who could be in store for breakouts sooner than later.

Luke Hughes, Defenseman

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first. Luke Hughes, the younger brother of Jack Hughes and the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, looks primed for a breakout season as a rookie in 2023-24. After completing two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA, Luke signed his entry-level contract with the Devils this spring and made an immediate impression.

Related: Devils News & Rumors: Nosek, Goalie Search & More

Latest News & Highlight

In only his second NHL game, which happened to be the Devils’ regular-season finale, the younger Hughes collected an assist and scored his first NHL goal — the overtime winner against the Washington Capitals. He also finished that game with a 73.18 expected goals percentage (xG%), so he clearly wasn’t overwhelmed by the NHL.

Hughes didn’t see the ice in the Devils’ first-round series against the New York Rangers, but he did play in three games against the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2. Even in the playoffs, he looked like a player ready for the NHL, totaling a 53.75 xG%.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hughes stood out most in the playoffs during Game 5 against the Hurricanes. That loss may have ended the Devils’ season, but he logged 25 minutes in ice time and moved up to the second pair alongside John Marino. Even in defeat, Hughes totaled a 62.97 xG% at five-on-five.

It will be interesting to see where head coach Lindy Ruff places Hughes to begin the 2023-24 season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him on the third pair alongside Colin Miller initially, but it likely won’t be long before he becomes a staple alongside Marino. Hughes will have his work cut out to win the Calder Trophy over Connor Bedard, but he will be in the conversation.

Alexander Holtz

The seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft, Alexander Holtz has yet to find his footing in the NHL. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, though. When looking at his production in the leagues he’s played in, it should only be a matter of time before it clicks for him at the highest level.

Holtz was one of the top players in the AHL in 2021-22, finishing with 26 goals and 51 points in 52 games with the Utica Comets. Based on his production, his draft-plus-2 season was quite similar to Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras:

Alexander Holtz is having a big year in the AHL this year. Very Trevor Zegrasy D+2 production thus far.#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/8aTfEKlhKE — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) February 4, 2022

Holtz has gotten quicker since his draft year, and I don’t think that’s as much of an issue as some make it out to be. He’ll be able to keep up with the Devils’ fast style of play, and if given a chance with Jack Hughes or Hischier, he could break out into a top-six scorer this coming season. Even on the third line with Ondrej Palát and Erik Haula, there could be an opportunity for him to succeed.

Though Holtz played in 19 games with the Devils this past season, he only totaled three goals and four points. Ruff never seemed comfortable giving him more than bottom-six minutes, but that needs to change this coming season. If he’s to succeed in the NHL, he needs to have the proper role.

The centerpiece of the trade that sent Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2020 trade deadline, Nolan Foote’s time with the Devils may be coming. He’s played three pro seasons in the AHL, and though his counting totals haven’t taken a significant jump, he’s been productive.

Foote finished this past season with 20 goals and 37 points in 55 games — a 26-goal, 48-point pace in a 72-game AHL schedule. The Comets outscored teams 33-29 with him on the ice at five-on-five, good for a goals for percentage (GF%) of 53.2 percent.

New Jersey Devils winger Nolan Foote (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Foote’s play with the Comets got him a cup of coffee in the NHL, and though he only scored one goal, he looked like a much-improved player. He finished with a 67.39 xG% with the Devils, granted it was in a small sample size of six games. One of the knocks on his game used to be his skating. While I wouldn’t call him a burner (nor will he ever be that), his skating would probably qualify as NHL average now.

It’s tough to say what a breakout looks like for Foote. Perhaps he’s still a year away from a true one, but there’s a good chance he starts the new season with the Devils, even after they signed Tomáš Nosek in free agency. If he ends the season with 15-20 goals and 30-plus points in a bottom-six role, that’d at least be a mini-breakout.

Šimon Nemec

Šimon Nemec probably won’t start the season in the NHL after the Devils acquired Miller from the Stars. And after Ruff’s comments about not wanting to get too young too fast defensively, it’s a good bet he starts the new season with the Comets. But it’d be a surprise if he didn’t see some NHL games at some point during 2023-24.

Related: Devils’ Ideal Line Combinations for 2023-2

At the very least, Nemec should have a breakout season with the Comets. He had an impressive draft-plus-1 season in the AHL in 2022-23, totaling 12 goals and 34 points in 65 games. And that was without getting time on the Comets’ first power-play unit.

At five-on-five, Nemec finished with a goal differential of 54-45, a GF% of 54.6 percent. He seemed to get more comfortable as the season progressed, and his production increased as a result. If he gets first-unit power-play minutes with the Comets, which he should, he could be one of the AHL’s top point-producing defensemen as a 19-year-old.

Devils Still Have Young Talent Coming Up

Luke Hughes is the obvious bet for Devils breakout candidate this coming season, but Holtz should be right behind him. Though he hasn’t clicked in the NHL yet, there’s reason to believe he will soon enough. If he and Hughes live up to their potential, they should only make the 2023-24 Devils that much more dangerous.

* * *

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick, AHL Tracker