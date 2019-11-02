Devils Acquire Louis Domingue from Lightning for 2021 Pick

November 1st, 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

The Devils announced the deal minutes before their game Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 27-year-old Domingue was playing with Tampa Bay’s AHL team in Syracuse. He will report to the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton.

Louis Domingue Tampa Bay Lightning
Louis Domingue, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Lightning will receive the Devils’ seventh round pick if Domingue plays in seven regular-season games for the Devils this season, or one NHL playoff game or is traded by New Jersey prior to the 2020 draft.

Domingue has a 2-1-1 record with a 3.81 goals-against average for Syracuse. He was 21-5-0 in 26 games with the Lightning, with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average last season. In 122 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Arizona, he is 55-49-8 record with two shutouts.

The Associated Press

© The Hockey Writers 2018. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers