Devils Acquire Louis Domingue from Lightning for 2021 Pick

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

The Devils announced the deal minutes before their game Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 27-year-old Domingue was playing with Tampa Bay’s AHL team in Syracuse. He will report to the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton.

Louis Domingue, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Lightning will receive the Devils’ seventh round pick if Domingue plays in seven regular-season games for the Devils this season, or one NHL playoff game or is traded by New Jersey prior to the 2020 draft.

Domingue has a 2-1-1 record with a 3.81 goals-against average for Syracuse. He was 21-5-0 in 26 games with the Lightning, with a .908 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average last season. In 122 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Arizona, he is 55-49-8 record with two shutouts.

The Associated Press