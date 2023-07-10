Devils News & Rumors: Development Camp & Kane

New Jersey Devils news has slowed since they acquired Colin Miller in a trade on July 1. But with many of the Devils’ prospects in attendance for development camp starting today, it’d be worthwhile to look ahead at the next week. Plus, Dan Rosen wonders in his late mailbag if the Devils would have interest in Patrick Kane once he’s healthy and ready to sign. We’ll look at why he’s likely not a fit in New Jersey.

Devils Top Prospects Left Out of Development Camp

It wasn’t a surprise to see Luke Hughes left off the Devils’ development camp roster, but it was somewhat surprising not to see Šimon Nemec among the prospects attending. He had a strong first year in the American Hockey League with the Utica Comets, totaling 12 goals and 34 points in 65 games.

On the one hand, it’d make sense to see how Nemec has built off a solid first year on North American ice. On the other, he’s been playing pro hockey for a couple of years, having played in the Slovak Extraliga before being the second overall pick in the 2022 draft. He probably doesn’t have much to gain by being at development camp, and it’d better serve him to continue his offseason training at home.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Šimon Nemec (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Also among the non-invites are Alexander Holtz, Graeme Clarke and Nolan Foote. All three have multiple years of AHL experience, and the Devils most certainly have a good idea of where they stand in their development. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has talked up Foote a couple of times this offseason, meaning he may figure into the Devils’ plans for the 2023-24 season, especially after Miles Wood’s departure.

As for Holtz and Clarke, they both will likely battle it out for a spot in the Devils’ top-9 come training camp, with Holtz probably having the edge given his draft pedigree. Them not being at development camp may water down the week, but they’re past the point of needing to be there.

Notable Devils Prospects at Development Camp

Among the most notable prospects at Devils development camp is defenseman Seamus Casey, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. He had a strong freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines, totaling eight goals and 29 points in 37 games. He’s arguably the best Devils prospect at camp this week, but he will return to Michigan for his sophomore season.

Another defenseman to watch is Topias Vilén, who performed well in the Finnish Liiga, totaling nine goals and 17 points in 41 games. He had an impressive showing for Team Finland at the U20 World Junior Championship (WJC) and is slated to play for the Comets this coming season.

Among the forwards in attendance is Josh Filmon, who potted 47 goals for the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this past season. With Holtz, Clarke, and Foote not at development camp, Filmon may be the best forward in attendance this week. Petr Hauser will also be one to watch, as the 2022 fifth-round pick performed well in the Czechia2 and Czechia U20 in 2022-23.

Josh Filmon with the Swift Current Broncos (Ed Fonger/Swift Current Broncos)

All of the Devils’ 2023 draft picks are in attendance for development camp except for defenseman Daniil Karopvich. Leading the way is Lenni Hämeenaho, who the Devils selected with the 58th overall pick just a couple of weeks ago.

And, of course, there are the goalies. Akira Schmid is well past needing to be at development camp. But the Devils’ top prospects in net will be in attendance, those being Tyler Brennan and Jakub Málek. Brennan was the top-ranked goalie in the 2022 draft, while Málek fared well in the Liiga this season, posting a .903 save percentage with Ilves. Nico Daws will not be part of camp this week after having offseason hip surgery that’ll keep him out until December.

Kane Not a Fit for the Devils

Kane had offseason hip surgery in early June, requiring 4-6 months of recovery. If he returns at the earliest possible date, he’d likely be ready when the regular season gets underway in October. If he needs six months, then a December return is the most likely scenario.

It’d be a surprise if the Devils pursued Kane in October if he returns that early. For one, they likely want to give Holtz a legit shot at playing NHL games to start the regular season. Signing Kane takes away that roster spot from Holtz, and after the acquisition of Tyler Toffoli, it’s not like the Devils need a top-six winger to start the season.

A December return could change things a bit, however. If the Devils are struggling to score goals, signing Kane could almost be like a trade deadline acquisition without giving up any assets. That could appeal to Fitzgerald, but even then, I have a difficult time seeing Kane as a fit for the Devils.

For starters, scoring goals is probably not going to be an issue. With Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Toffoli and Dawson Mercer, the Devils have six players capable of scoring 30 goals. Adding Kane would be a luxury, but he wouldn’t necessarily be one the team needs since offense shouldn’t be a problem.

Patrick Kane with the New York Rangers (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Signing Kane would also give the Devils too much of the same. Between Hughes, Bratt and Hischier, signing Kane adds a fourth player who plays a similar style of hockey offensively. There’s also the concern about what Kane looks like after hip surgery. Will he be able to keep up with a Devils team that should be one of the fastest in the league?

Even before his hip injury, Kane’s impacts had been declining for a few years, specifically defensively. Obviously, a team doesn’t sign Kane to play defense. But for a team like the Devils that stresses at least average two-way play from its forwards, Kane’s defense-optional style would be a problem.

To be clear, Rosen was speculating the Devils could be a team with interest in Kane. And ultimately, he did predict that Kane would sign with his hometown Buffalo Sabres. Time will tell what happens, but it would be a surprise to see him don a red and black Devils sweater when he’s ready to sign with a team.