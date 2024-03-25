3 Reasons the Devils Should Abandon Playoff Pursuit

The New Jersey Devils have been through a roller coaster of emotions over the past few weeks. From coaching changes to surprise moves at the trade deadline, the team is still fighting for a playoff spot and remains in the race to surpass its opponents and bring some joy to the fans. But here’s a more pessimistic scenario: even with recent good performances, there is still a high probability the Newark team, five points back of the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot, will not qualify. I know fans want to see their team competing for titles, and it’s been a while since New Jersey has done that. But, at the current moment, here are three reasons why the Devils should set aside the idea of playoffs and focus on the upcoming seasons.

1: To Be More Mature

Overall, New Jersey is a very young team, with several prospects and future stars. The list is long, but some examples include captain Nico Hischier (25 years old), Jack Hughes (22 years old), Luke Hughes (20 years old), Simon Nemec (20 years old), Jesper Bratt (25 years old), Alexander Holtz, (22 years old) and Dawson Mercer (22 years old).

Although some of them already have a lot of experience in the league and have major responsibilities, it is important for these players to experience some disappointments together to mature in their careers. This point gains even more relevance due to the fact the team came into the season considered and expected to be a Stanley Cup contender. A big frustration might be healthy for them as a group.

If the team does not advance to the playoffs, it will strengthen everyone and increase their resilience and psychological maturity. The fans have every reason to criticize and demand results, but from another perspective, and thinking long-term, based on the turbulent season so far, early elimination would be ideal.

2: To Prevent Injuries

Have you ever thought about how many players are currently sidelined due to injury? Or how many of them have had physical, emotional, or even legal issues throughout the season? All throughout the season, the Devils have to handle crises and deal with injured players.

Obviously, every team goes through injuries. However, it seems the Devils did not expect to take such a strong blow, which put them on the ropes and on the verge of being definitively dispatched as the regular season approaches its end. Currently, Dougie Hamilton, Nathan Bastian, Jonas Siegenthaler, Nolan Foote, and Curtis Lazar are sidelined. As per NHLinjuryviz, the Devils have lost the fifth-most man games to injury this season.

Dougie Hamilton is one of the injuried players in NJ. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then, it can be said that going on vacation earlier would be beneficial to better treat injuries, strive to make the roster 100% or as close to it as possible entering next season, and not force players who may be playing with minor injuries to suit up during most decisive games the league has to offer. Is it worth risking more injuries to be swept in the first round, or even to lose in five or six games and have to deal with another disappointment?

3: To Organize As a Whole

Not thinking about playoffs would be the best thing to do to organize the house for the following seasons. In addition to taking care of injuries, as mentioned earlier, there is are technical, tactical, player and management issues to be worked on and improved for 2024-25 and onwards. Will Travis Green stop being interim to actually take the position as head coach? How would the performances of the new goalkeepers be during the playoffs as they are still adapting to a new environment in New Jersey?

Ending 2023-24 without going to the playoffs gives more time for the team to think about the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, players who will be available on the free-agent market in a few months, and other issues that permeate the world of hockey and the NHL.

With three wins in the last four games and good performances on the defensive end — which has been the most criticized facet of the Devils’ play throughout the season — the Devils’ situation still requires attention. The team sits in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division (74 points), seven behind the Philadelphia Flyers (81 points).

In the wild-card race, the Devils sit fifth, five points behind the Washington Capitals (79 points). Qualification is still possible, and many teams exceed expectations — and even win the Stanley Cup — despite dubious performances in the regular season. Is this the case for the Devils of 2023-24? Perhaps it’s better to end the regular season with heads held high and shift the focus to 2024-25.