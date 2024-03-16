Devils Should Push for the Playoffs, Not Worry About the Draft

This season’s New Jersey Devils have found a way to disappoint every time a glimmer of hope emerges. The latest glimmer was a stunning 6-2 takedown of the Dallas Stars, in which the Devils played their most complete game of the season. In addition, goaltender Jake Allen overcame two early goals to shut out the powerful Stars, making several highlight-reel saves in his first start in New Jersey. Allen’s performance permeated the locker room and seemed to imbue confidence in his teammates as they roared back twice from early deficits, tallying five unanswered goals.

RELATED: Tom Fitzgerald’s Plan for Fixing Devils’ Goaltending Taking Shape

The Devils received contributions from unlikely sources, with goals from Chris Tierney and Thomas Nosek and points from Kurtis MacDermid and Nick Desimone. Dawson Mercer was reunited with Jack Hughes on the first line and immediately justified head coach Travis Green’s move by putting the team in front for good with a slick move and finish over the shoulder of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. Timo Meier scored his eighth goal in March, tying him for the NHL lead with the Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov. Meier has now scored in six of his last seven games and is playing like the power forward New Jersey sent so many assets to San Jose to acquire. With Meier in form, a solid defensive structure, and competent goaltending, the Devils should do all they can to try to get into the playoffs.

Playoffs Are Worth Fighting For

The Devils are at a point where they can either focus their energy on maximizing their draft position and finding out what they have in younger players in preparation for acquiring an elite goaltender or go all in to make the playoffs in a year where they are unlikely to contend for the Stanley Cup. The future can wait, this team’s core needs the playoff reps and should do everything they can to sneak in and steal a series or two.

“They gave me some goal support there in the second, but ultimately, I was impressed with the way we played with the lead. I thought we played very defensively, very mature. Got pucks out, didn’t make too many mistakes, too many errors. We tried to simplify the game. The win was obviously crucial for us here in the standings, but I was really impressed with the way the guys played with a lot of maturity in their game.” Goalie Jake Allen after earning a win in his Devils debut

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, the Devils are one of five teams within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Moneypuck.com gives them a 15% chance of making the playoffs. The New York Islanders occupy the last playoff position, and the Devils have two games remaining against them, making the lead anything but insurmountable. Also on their side is the remaining strength of schedule, as they have an easier schedule than competitors the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals, who have the sixth and second toughest schedules remaining in the Eastern Conference. The Devils have been unable to string back-to-back wins together since Feb. 12 and 13, let alone go on a streak, but if not now, when?

Travis Green, Interim Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Interim head coach Travis Green has constructed a winning blueprint for this personnel: Play with speed, play simple on defense, and get at least average but timely goaltending. Through his brief tenure, the results have not always been achieved but the team has played with a sense of purpose. This team’s talent is sufficient to make the playoffs when that coalesces, and the deadline moves to add Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen gives the team competent goaltenders with experience. They now have the forward depth to play four balanced lines, and if they can get contributions from the newer defensemen in Desimone and Hatakka, there is no reason they can’t emerge in a playoff spot come mid-April.

Importance of Playoff Reps

Last season, the Devils’ core players saw first-hand the value of winning playoff games. With a team poised on the precipice of a trajectory that points them towards a run to the Stanley Cup, choosing the draft lottery over playoff games would be a critical error. The Devils must learn to win tight games, persevere through adversity, and do so together. The only way that happens is through the crucible of playoff hockey. Every championship team had to endure playoff losses along the way; giving up on this season would postpone the necessary learning of a championship team.

Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils reacts after scoring a goal during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The fallback of a potential lottery pick that can be flipped in the off-season for an elite goalie is nothing to scoff at, but it should not be the primary factor in the last 16 games. The Devils have sufficient assets to acquire whoever they choose to be their goaltender, regardless of whether they make the playoffs. A top-ten pick is unlikely to make a solid contribution for at least two years which is longer than the Devils can wait. The value in getting Luke Hughes, Simon Nemec, and Alexander Holtz their first taste of playoff action would outweigh any benefit of an early summer.

The experience that the trio and others gained would be invaluable moving forward in their careers and ensure that the Devils start from a better place next season. The time is right to prioritize winning over development and go all-in on sneaking into the playoffs, letting whatever happens then happen.