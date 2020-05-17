Devon Levi

2019-20 Team: Carleton Place Canadians (#1)

Date of Birth: Dec 27, 2001

Place of Birth: Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QUE

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 183 pounds

Catches: Left

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

To say Devon Levi had a great 2019-20 season with the Carlton Place Canadians would be a massive understatement. All he did was post a very stingy 1.47 goals-against-average (GAA), .947 save percentage (SV%), eight shutouts, and an eye-popping 34-2-1 record. He also had an impressive showing at the World Junior A Challenge where he posted a 2.86 GAA and a .917 SV% in six games. One of those games was an upset of Team USA, who were the defending champions.

Levi isn’t a highly ranked prospect in this year’s draft, but I’m sure he’s on some team’s radar after the performance he turned in this season. At 6-foot-0, he’s on the shorter side for goaltenders, but he’s still a big body in the crease. He also has a high compete level and never gives up on a play. In addition to his technical credentials, he’s also very mature for his age. Off the ice, he’s a team-first guy with leadership qualities and an intense love for the game, and those things alone will get the attention of a lot of scouts.

Levi could be one of the surprises to come out of the draft this year, especially if he can continue his dominance in the NCAA with the North Eastern Huskies next season. He will be their starting goaltender right away, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him hit the ground running. One thing is clear, he is definitely a goaltender to watch for in the later rounds this year.

Devon Levi – NHL Draft Projection

According to many outlets, Levi could either be a late sixth or seventh-round pick or not be drafted at all. After his standout performances this season with the Canadians and Team Canada East, I don’t see that happening. He may not have the same potential as taller goaltenders like Jan Bednar and Drew Commesso, but he could still become something special in the NHL. I honestly see him going in the fifth or sixth-round, especially if all the other goaltenders are off the board.

Quotables

“It comes down to how bad you want it and how much you love the game… At the end of the day, if you love what you’re doing, you’re going to be willing to do anything to win and to keep playing. My love for the game and my enjoyment when I’m on the ice is extremely high. For a lot of people, it’s putting in extra work to stay after practice, but for me it’s just staying after practice to play more of the game that I love.” – Devon Levi

“Devon is just a special person and athlete…There is not a selfish bone in his body, which makes him the best teammate I have ever seen in this program in over 11 years. He has been an MVP to his teammates, goalie partner, our organization and community. His personality and his love for being at the rink is infectious.”- Jason Clarke, Canadians’ head coach and general manager

“Levi is quick in transition and has sharp reflexes. But, considering that taller goaltenders seem to be in more demand, Levi might be over-looked at the draft. However, I do believe that Levi will be a late-round selection and will get some decent playing time at Northeastern.” – Josh Tessler, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Great character and maturity

Moves well in the crease

Good puck playing ability

Quick reflexes

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size

NHL Potential

Levi has the drive and the skills to become an NHL goaltender. His height might be the one thing that holds him back from reaching the highest level. However, if a team takes a chance on him, I see him becoming a decent backup or borderline starter in the NHL.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Goaltending – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Levi won a multitude of awards in 2019-20 which included:

Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) Player of the Year Award

CJHL MVP Award

CJHL Top Goaltender Award

CJHL Top Rookie Award

Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) Top Prospect Award

CCHL Goaltender of the Year Award

CCHL MVP Award

Levi also played with Team Canada East in the World Junior A Challenge and walked away with a silver medal.

