Anaheim Ducks’ 5 Best Trade Assets for 2024 Trade Deadline

The Anaheim Ducks have been active around the trade deadline in the previous two seasons under general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek. That is not expected to change before March 8, and the team has a diverse group of individuals who may be of interest to other organizations in potential deals. The number of trades the club makes will depend on the level of aggression that Verbeek chooses to adopt and the willingness of other GMs to give up valuable assets. However, for the most part, the Ducks can afford to be patient with some of their more enticing trade pieces.

Adam Henrique, Center/Left Wing

Adam Henrique is the most likely player to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline. He is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) with an affordable $5.825 million cap hit, though the Ducks will likely absorb half of that salary in any trade for a bump in the return package. Henrique can be utilized in all situations while centering the second or third line. He could also play a top-line role as a complementary winger. His versatility and offensive ability, which has resulted in 16 goals and 38 points through 57 games this season, make him a very attractive option for contending teams.

Henrique has become a popular player in trade rumors, which doesn’t come as a surprise. He is arguably the best center up for grabs heading into March 8 after the Vancouver Canucks acquired Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets landed Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens. The Flames and Canadiens received first-round draft picks in their trades, and the Ducks should expect the same in exchange for Henrique. If teams balk at the idea of giving up a first-rounder, Henrique could fetch a second-round choice along with a third-round selection or two.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Right-Shot Defenseman

Ilya Lyubushkin is the next likeliest player to get traded by the Ducks before the deadline. He was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in the summer in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, which originally belonged to the Minnesota Wild. Lyubushkin, who has piled up 138 blocked shots and 112 hits in 55 games this season, has spent most of the 2023-24 campaign serving as a mentor and defensive safety net for young defenders Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger, and Tristan Luneau.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lyubushkin will garner plenty of interest from teams looking to add a physical depth defender. The cost of obtaining him isn’t likely to high, either, which should help facilitate a trade. The Ducks may just want to recoup a mid-round pick in exchange for the rugged blueliner.

Frank Vatrano, Left/Right Wing

Frank Vatrano has performed exceptionally well this season and has become an excellent candidate for the Ducks to sell at a high price. He leads the team with 26 goals, 16 power-play points, 179 shots on net, and 45 points over 58 contests. Vatrano also has 116 hits while averaging a career-high 18:18 of ice time per match. He has become a luxury trade option for the Ducks, but Verbeek may not move the 29-year-old forward unless the return is significant. Vatrano still has another season left on his three-year, $10.95 million contract.

His improvement from his disappointing 41-point performance in 2022-23 has made him an intriguing trade candidate. Still, the Ducks can afford to be patient. A strong case can be made for him being a long-term fit for the organization. The scoring woes of the Ducks have been well-documented, and dealing a player who has been a key contributor could be a step backward. The preference for any deal involving Vatrano should be a “hockey trade,” with a player or prospect of equal or greater value coming back. It would need to be similar to the move that sent Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Cutter Gauthier.

John Gibson, Goalie

John Gibson trade rumors have persisted for a while now, with seemingly no end in sight. His trade value was higher earlier in the season, but the opportunity for a deal to be made should still be on the table with several contenders in need of goaltending help. A major obstacle to any potential move is his hefty contract, which carries a $6.4 million cap hit for the next three seasons. The 30-year-old netminder also has a 10-team no-trade list.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gibson is also a bit of a wild card because of his troubling statistics behind a porous defense. He has a 3.46 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 147 appearances since the 2021-22 season. However, there is reason to believe he could be much better with a change of scenery. It’s worth noting that he has improved in 2023-24 from his previous two campaigns. It has also been pointed out that his injury issues have become a troubling X-factor for opposing GMs. Gibson is another trade chip that doesn’t need to be dealt with, even though it could be beneficial for multiple parties. Unless he requests a trade and has a particular destination in mind, Gibson could be staying put past another deadline day.

Trevor Zegras, Center/Left Wing

It’s been a tough season for Trevor Zegras. After missing most of training camp due to a contract holdout, he only managed one goal and one assist in his first 12 outings. He has been limited to just 20 appearances because of injuries and hasn’t played since Jan. 9 against the Nashville Predators because of a broken ankle. He has been the subject of trade speculation since his contract dispute, and signing a three-year, $17.25 million pact only served to add more fuel to the fire.

However, the Ducks shouldn’t be in a hurry to deal away the 22-year-old forward. He has struggled offensively in 2023-24 following back-to-back 60-plus point efforts but possesses the talent to get back on track if he can stay healthy. Zegras is probably the least likely member of the Ducks to get dealt ahead of the trade deadline. A move in the summer would be far more plausible, but even then, the team shouldn’t be motivated to send him packing, and he certainly won’t be given away without a noteworthy return coming back the other way.

Honorable Mentions

Jakob Silfverberg and Sam Carrick are eligible to become UFAs at the end of the 2023-24 season, so it would make sense to move them. Teams looking for depth players to fit fourth-line roles could probably snag either of them for a late-round pick. Urho Vaakanainen, who is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights in the summer, is another potential trade option because there’s a chance he won’t be back with the Ducks next season.

Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks currently have 10 selections in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. That total will probably grow after some trades before March 8. Acquiring additional picks is important for rebuilding teams, but relying solely on them has limits. The Ducks could target some immediate help if Verbeek gets creative. The Gauthier-Drysdale trade might have just been a perfect storm of circumstances, but that’s the kind of move the Ducks need more of to accelerate the process of becoming a buyer instead of a seller in future deadlines.

