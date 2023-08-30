Ducks’ Free Agency Misses: Defense Edition

This offseason I’ve covered some free agency signings by the Anaheim Ducks that have worked out greatly in their favor. Sergei Fedorov is the only “miss” I’ve covered so far. Even in this case, the organization fared alright, given his trade brought back Francois Beauchemin.

However, there have been some signings, on both sides of the puck, that have brought the Ducks minimal benefit or ended up hurting the team. As we inch closer to the start of training camp, I’ll begin to wrap up my summer series on wins and losses in the organization’s history of free agency, starting with some defensemen who fit the bill.

Clayton Stoner – 2014

Perhaps the most notable of the bunch is Clayton Stoner. In fact, the only reason some might remember his tenure as a Duck is because of his association with Shea Theodore, who then-general manager Bob Murray had to give up as an incentive for the Vegas Golden Knights to draft Stoner (and not another young defenseman such as Josh Manson, Sami Vatanen, or Hampus Lindholm) in the 2017 Expansion Draft. Well, each of those defenseman are gone, and the team hasn’t had a defenseman of Theodore’s caliber since. Hindsight being 20/20, this is easily one of the franchise’s worst personnel fumbles ever.

Related: Ducks Have Chance to Learn From Previous Trades

Stoner was a stay-at-home, defensive defenseman in every sense of the word. His best statistical season came in 2012-13 when he had 10 points. That being said, the defense-first mentality and snarl with which he played led to the Ducks giving him a shot when they signed him as a free agent in the summer of 2014.

Clayton Stoner, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stoner played 69 games during the 2014-15 season and was part of a hard-nosed defensive unit that helped the Ducks reach the Western Conference Final, but was never more than a third-pairing defenseman. He played one more full season in Anaheim before the disaster that was the Ducks’ expansion draft dealings with Vegas. That alone is sufficient to rule Stoner’s signing a failure.

John Klingberg – 2022

The latest veteran defenseman the Ducks took a flier on, John Klingberg came into the organization on a one-year “prove it” deal, hoping to parlay a strong season into a lucrative long-term deal elsewhere. Even if it was never meant to be a long-term relationship, Klingberg’s 50 games in a Ducks uniform left plenty to be desired. He was part of the worst defensive unit in the history of the league. That’s not an exaggeration.

Latest News & Highlights

He has some offensive talent. At 31, it’s quite possible that in the right place, he can be effective again. After all, he gave the Dallas Stars many serviceable years and was instrumental in their march to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, when he produced 21 points in 26 playoff games. However, in Anaheim, it’s pretty safe to say none of the objectives he was brought in for – help the power play, bring a steadying presence, mentor some young guys – were fulfilled. It was not all his fault though, of course, given the Ducks were bad in all areas last season.

Kevin Shattenkirk – 2020

In his prime, Kevin Shattenkirk was a solid offensive defenseman and gave the St. Louis Blues some strong years. He was frequently coveted by Stanley Cup contenders at trade deadlines and played briefly with the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, and New York Rangers before signing with the Ducks in free agency in July 2020.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Aside from being a leader and respected veteran in the locker room, and making the occasional offensive contribution from the blue line, Shattenkirk really didn’t help the Ducks if we’re talking defense. Granted, he wasn’t brought in to be a world-beater, and his best years were behind him, but he often looked slow, got beat constantly, and played three seasons of uninspiring defensive hockey. His best season with the Ducks, which can be considered decent at best, came in 2021-22, when the team had a surprisingly good first half of the season, before falling into a tailspin. He suited up in all 82 games, produced 35 points, and was only a minus-9. However, by and large, the former Olympian was a shell of himself in his 212 games in a Ducks uniform, and his spot on the backend is (rightfully) now up for grabs.

Mathieu Schneider – 2007

Signed when the Ducks thought they lost Scott Niedermayer to retirement in the summer of 2007, Mathieu Schneider was brought in to bolster a backend that still included Chris Pronger and Beauchemin (from ‘Ducks’ Scott Niedermayer, with two years left on deal, may retire,’ Los Angeles Times, June 20, 2007). All told he did just fine, scoring 39 points in 65 games. However, the Ducks disappointed in 2007-08, falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Stars.

Schneider makes this list because he fell victim to circumstance in a way. Niedermayer returned halfway through 2007-08, pushing Schneider down the depth chart. Then, Teemu Selanne had to be re-signed that summer. This created salary cap issues, and Schneider was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers after one season. Oh, and by the way, the Detroit Red Wings, the team he left to sign with the Ducks, won the Stanley Cup in 2008. The signing just didn’t work out as intended for any party involved.

Keep an Eye On: Radko Gudas – 2023

Klingberg may be the latest failed veteran defenseman experiment, but Gudas is a potential candidate to take his place. However, one thing is clear: the signings in free agency the past two summers would indicate that general manager Pat Verbeek is content to give his young defensive prospects time to grow. What initially looked like a wide-open competition for spots on the blue line has been dwindled down to a couple of openings; full-time defensemen next season figure to be Cam Fowler, Jamie Drysdale, Gudas, and Ilya Lyubushkin.

Gudas was undoubtedly a key member of the Florida Panthers and their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. He plays the type of game that isn’t conducive to longevity, though, and he’s already 33. For now, he will provide physical play, veteran leadership, and protection, and time will tell us if this signing is one to praise or regret.

Some Signings Work, Some Don’t. That’s the Game.

There are many reasons a free agency signing doesn’t work out. Sometimes it’s the salary or term given to a player. Maybe the player gets hurt, or the team ends up being the wrong situation for him. Whatever the cases are, some of the Ducks’ best and worst signings in free agency have come on the defensive side of the puck. The best? Scott Niedermayer. The worst? Take your pick.

Who do you think was the worst defensive signing in free agency for the Ducks? Sound off in the comments below!