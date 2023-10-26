Ducks Gameday Preview: Boston Bruins – 10/26/23

The Anaheim Ducks pulled out a gutsy team win over the Columbus Blue Jackets the other night (Oct. 24). They battled, killed off important penalties, and played their best defense when it counted. Long enough for Frank Vatrano, sprung by an excellent Bo Groulx pass, to capitalize on a breakaway opportunity in overtime.

The Ducks head to TD Garden tonight looking to avenge their recent defeat to the Boston Bruins. Their second of two meetings within a week will give the Ducks a chance to clean up their game a bit and put their best foot forward against this dynamic, complete Bruins team. Let’s preview the rematch by looking at storylines, personnel, and tactics.

Where On Earth Are the Ducks’ Star Players?

It’s been a troubling start to the season for some notable Ducks. The following list of players are guys being counted on to lead the way. Instead, they’re hot one night, and cold the next. There’s sufficient talent on this list to bring home some wins, so greater consistency is going to be key going forward.

Adam Henrique: Two points, pointless in his last two games.

Troy Terry: Three points, pointless in his last three games.

Cam Fowler: Two points, both in the home opener. He’s logging serious ice time and shouldering significant defensive responsibility, though.

Trevor Zegras: One point in six games. Benched against the Blue Jackets. It will be interesting to see what head coach Greg Cronin does with him and the rest of his top line tonight. Does he go status quo, and just trot them out again? Or does he try to light a spark by splitting them up?

Instead, who’s been leading the way so far? Mason McTavish and his linemates Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano, for one. Defensively, Pavel Mintyukov, who is only 19 by the way, has really impressed. He’s running the first power play unit, playing in all situations, and looking like he’s exactly where he is supposed to be.

It’s Been A While Since a Ducks Team Struggled This Much with Penalties

I will give the Ducks credit where it’s due. They have had a strong penalty kill in the last few games. If they weren’t as good as they were shorthanded, they’d have lost some pretty lopsided games with all the penalties they’re taking. Against Columbus, they took seven minor penalties. That’s almost a quarter of the game shorthanded. Fourteen minutes where they are not playing offense, implementing their own game plan, generating chances to score, or even getting the puck into their offensive zone. You’re just not going to win games like that.

Related: 4 Takeaways from Ducks’ Overtime Win Over Blue Jackets

Latest News & Highlights

Now, strong, physical defensive play is part of a new identity under general manager Pat Verbeek and head coach Greg Cronin. With that, penalties will inevitably follow. And that’s fine. But relying on your shorthanded units, including and most especially your goaltender, to ward off four, five, six, or more penalties a game is simply unsustainable. It doesn’t matter how good or efficient the units are. For instance, the Ducks did really well against Boston shorthanded last week. They shouldn’t count on the same good fortune tonight, especially if they take a similar number of penalties. Eventually, the David Pastrnaks, Brad Marchands, and Charlie McAvoys of the league will burn you.

This certainly is an apples-to-oranges comparison, but consider this for reference. In 2007, the Ducks were notoriously undisciplined, mean, and reckless at times with their physicality. The game was still played that way back then. At times, it hurt them, but clearly, it didn’t get in the way of them winning games. They had two Hall-of-Fame defensemen, an elite goaltender, and an elite power play. They could keep up by scoring goals. The Ducks of today are not scoring goals. Their goaltenders are keeping them in games, but the march to the box is limiting this team’s chances to play offense. It’s as simple as that. I’m not comparing this team to the Stanley Cup-winning team, it’s just an easy point of reference. The 2023-24 Ducks are young. They’re learning, and growing together. Becoming a hard team to play against requires finding that balance of physical yet disciplined play. That’s the journey they are on.

Player to Watch for Anaheim: Fowler

For years, Fowler has been Anaheim’s workhorse. He still is, and rightfully so. This season, he’s played no less than 21 minutes, and logged a season-high 26 in the overtime win against Columbus.

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s the Ducks’ longest active tenured player, outlasting all other defensemen that have come through the Ducks’ system (a long list) in the last 10-12 years. Last season, he picked up his offensive game and came into this season as the presumptive mentor to a crop of young, top-flight prospects.

In the wake of another Jamie Drysdale injury, Fowler has an opportunity to lead this team’s offensive attack from the backend. While making plays with his feet, vision, and facilitation, and logging big minutes, he hasn’t recorded a point since the Hurricanes win. One game can make all the difference, and doing so against a strong Bruins team would be huge.

Keys to Victory: Anaheim

What gave the Ducks success last week against Boston? For one, they were fast and hard on their defense. Establish a forecheck, keep the feet moving, all parts of the culture and identity that Cronin is driving home. He’s quickly establishing a work ethic that is paying off for parts of games. Eventually, it’ll lead to wins. Do so against Boston, and they have a chance.

Two, more shots. Do not pass up opportunities to put pucks at the goalie’s pads. Cronin said it himself that he wants to see his team shoot the puck more. More shots probably mean more goals. That makes sense, right?

Do the Ducks Take One From the Bruins in Round 2?

The Bruins are buzzing right now. They haven’t had the toughest start to the season so far, drawing the Chicago Blackhawks and Ducks twice, and the San Jose Sharks once. But this team is good and has conceded just seven goals in six games. I just don’t see the Ducks having enough juice to break through offensively. They lose a tough one tonight in Boston.

Prediction: Ducks 0, Bruins 2 (2023-24 Prediction Record: 4-2)

How do you see tonight’s game against the Bruins going down? Sound off below!