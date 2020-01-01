The 2020 NHL All-Star rosters have been announced, and Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg has been named to the Pacific Division roster. He’s joined by Darcy Kuemper, Matthew Tkachuk, Mark Giordano, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Anze Kopitar, Logan Couture, Elias Pettersson, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Congratulations to Jakob Silfverberg for being named an All-Star for the first time! In addition, Ryan Getzlaf was named a nominee for NHL All-Star Last Men In presented by adidas, with voting starting on New Year’s Day. https://t.co/jpZJ2ZQLIW — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 30, 2019

It’s his first career NHL All-Star appearance. He succeeds John Gibson who participated in his second All-Star festivities last season. He also joins Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell as the third Duck in the last four seasons to make their first All-Star appearance.

Silfverberg’s Impressive Play Made Him Prime Candidate

Silfverberg currently leads the Ducks in scoring with 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 39 games played. He’s on pace for 28 goals and 55 points, which would both be career highs.

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Silfverberg’s been getting it done in all situations this season. He leads the Ducks in power-play goals with three and shorthanded goals with two. He also sits second in even strength points with 19, only trailing Ryan Getzlaf who has 21. He has a minus-1 plus/minus and sits second on the Ducks with a 17.7 shooting percentage. The increase in production is likely due to the fact that he’s been given more responsibility in the offensive zone. This is the first time since his debut season with Anaheim that he’s had a higher offensive zone start percentage than defensive.

Shooting the puck has never been an issue for him, but over the last three seasons we’ve seen his shot totals decrease from 227 in 2017 to 183 in 2018 and 163 last season. He’s on pace for 166 this season, and if there is anything he could improve on it’s shooting the puck a bit more.

Ryan Getzlaf Up For Last Man In

Ducks fans have a chance to add another player to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game through the Last Men In vote. Voting for the Last Men In opens Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 12 p.m. ET and closes Friday, Jan. 10, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Getzlaf was on the list last season, however, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won the vote and was awarded the final spot on the Pacific Division All-Star team. This season he’s up against Clayton Keller, Johnny Gaudreau, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Drew Doughty, Tomas Hertl, Quinn Hughes, and Max Pacioretty.

Getzlaf currently has 25 points in 38 games. When comparing him to the other Last Men In candidates from the Pacific Division, only Nugent-Hopkins has fewer points with 20.

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks, Oct. 24, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Based on pure performance, Pacioretty seems like the most deserving of the final spot. He currently leads the Vegas Golden Knights with 41 points in 43 games. However, the Pacific Division roster only features one defenseman, so getting Hughes or Doughty in as the second blueliner could make the most sense.

Ultimately, it’s a popularity contest, so I would be surprised to see Getzlaf win the vote. The Ducks haven’t had two participants at the NHL All-Star Game since Fowler and Ryan Kesler in 2017.

Do you agree with the selection? Do you think someone else should have made it? Will you even watch the All-Star activities this season?